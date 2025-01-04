Public holidays in Singapore 2025: How to get 48 days of holiday using 15 days of annual leave

Where did 2024 go? It feels like just yesterday we were making resolutions and planning holidays, and now here we are, gearing up for another new year.

One of the best ways to start 2025 on the right foot? Plan ahead-especially when it comes to your leave days. Trust us, when you're drowning in work in the months to come, having a long weekend or overseas getaway to look forward to can make all the difference.

The 2025 Singapore public holiday calendar is blessing us with four long weekends. On top of that, with some clever planning, you can turn 15 days of annual leave into 48 glorious days off. Yes, you read that right-48 days to travel, recharge, or simply enjoy the little luxuries of a long weekend. Here's a guide on how to stretch your leave days like a pro.

There are 11 official public holidays in 2025

New Year’s Day 1 Jan 2025 Wednesday Chinese New Year 29 Jan 2025 Wednesday 30 Jan 2025 Thursday Hari Raya Puasa 31 Mar 2025* Monday Good Friday 18 Apr 2025 Friday Labour Day 1 May 2025 Thursday Vesak Day 12 May 2025 Monday Hari Raya Haji 7 Jun 2025* Saturday National Day 9 Aug 2025 Saturday Deepavali 20 Oct 2025 Monday Christmas Day 25 Dec 2025 Thursday

* Subject to confirmation.

Source: Ministry of Manpower

The day of the week that the holiday falls on is vital here. Why? Should they be Monday or Friday, you already get a long weekend.

Out of the 11 holidays above, four will yield you a long (three-day) weekend:

Hari Raya Puasa 31 Mar 2025* Monday Good Friday 18 Apr 2025 Friday Vesak Day 12 May 2025 Monday Deepavali 20 Oct 2025 Monday

* Subject to confirmation.

That's 3 x 4 = 12 days of holiday already! Here's how to take leave strategically to get more vacation days from the mid-week public holidays.

How to maximise your public holidays in 2025

Now let's address the awkward mid-week public holidays:

New Year’s Day 1 Jan 2025 Wednesday Chinese New Year 29 Jan 2025 Wednesday 30 Jan 2025 Thursday Labour Day 1 May 2025 Thursday Christmas Day 25 Dec 2025 Thursday

In 2025, our mid-week public holidays fall on either Wednesday (New Year's Day, Chinese New Year day 1) or Thursday (Chinese New Year day 2, Labour Day, Christmas Day). Here's how to turn those 5 public holidays into 36 days of leave.

Public holiday Date Day Days to take leave No. of leave days No. of vacation days New Year’s Day 1 Jan 2025 Wed Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri 4 9 (S,S, M-F, S, S) Chinese New Year 29 Jan 2025 Wed Mon, Tue, Fri 3 9 (S,S, M-F, S, S) 30 Jan 2025 Thu Labour Day 1 May 2025 Thu Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri 4 9 (S,S, M-F, S, S) Christmas Day 25 Dec 2025 Thu Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri 4 9 (S,S, M-F, S, S) TOTAL 15 36

In the table above, we're suggesting you take the rest of the week off to create a long nine-day break for yourself, including the weekends. But you do have some flexibility here.

For example, 2025's Labour Day falls on a Thursday. You could take Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday off for a 9-day break:

Saturday, April 26, 2025

Sunday, April 27, 2025

Monday, April 28, 2025 (annual leave)

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 (annual leave)

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 (annual leave)

Thursday, May 1, 2025 (Labour Day, public holiday)

Friday, May 2, 2025 (annual leave)

Saturday, May 3, 2025

Sunday, May 4, 2025

Alternatively, you could just take leave on May 2, Friday, for a four-day long weekend from May 1 to 4, 2025. The choice is yours-perhaps you might opt for the latter if you intend to travel elsewhere in the year and need to save your leave.

If you do turn each of these mid-week public holidays into nine-week breaks, you'll get 36 days of holiday. Coupled with the 12 days you'll get from long weekends, you're looking at 48 days off in total using just 15 days of annual leave.

Tips to ensure your travel plans go smoothly

Singaporeans love to travel, so I'm betting that several of your leave periods are going to culminate in a holiday overseas. If you're nodding your head enthusiastically, keep reading, because these are some essential tips for making sure your overseas vacations go without a hitch.

Avoid the school holidays

If you hate crowds and/or screaming kids, the school holidays are the absolute worst time to travel. Cue throngs of children and their families flooding the airport and giving you a pounding headache on the plane.

In 2025, there are four main school holiday periods to avoid-assuming you aren't a parent and actually need to use those holidays if you want to travel with your child(ren). Here's a summary:

MOE Kindergarten, Primary and Secondary JC Year 1, MI Year 1 & MI Year 2 JC Year 2 & MI Year 3 Between Terms I & II Sat 15 Mar to Sun 23 Mar 2025 Between Semesters I & II Sat 31 May to Sun 29 Jun 2025 Between Terms III & IV Sat 6 Sep to Sun 14 Sep 2025 At End of School Year Sat 22 Nov to Wed 31 Dec 2025 Sat 29 Nov to Wed 31 Dec 2025 End of GCE A-Level examinations to 31 Dec 2025

Source: Ministry of Education

Use a digital multi-currency wallet

One of the biggest killers for your travel budget is foreign exchange fees. These are usually around 3.25 per cent on a credit card which can really add up quickly.

The good news is that there are plenty of options to avoid foreign currency fees thanks to digital multi-currency cards like YouTrip and Instarem's Amaze Card. You can read the article linked above for a full breakdown, but my top picks are:

YouTrip for its simple, fuss-free, fee-free mechanics

the Amaze card for its rewards (which most other digital multi-currency cards don't have)

You can also look into digital multi-currency accounts with banks like DBS, HSBC, UOB and more. These allow you to store money in different currencies and then use their corresponding card to pay or withdraw cash overseas.

Use a miles card

Turn your expenses into future travel opportunities by using a miles card. From flight tickets and hotels to everyday purchases, miles cards reward you for spending.

You can redeem your accumulated miles for flight upgrades, free tickets, or even exclusive experiences. Many miles cards also offer travel perks like complimentary travel insurance or lounge access, adding a touch of luxury to your journey.

How do you choose a miles card? It really depends on your lifestyle-some offer better rates for dining or travel-related spending. For example, the Citi PremierMiles Card offers up to 10 miles per dollar (mpd) on selected hotel and flight bookings.

Don't write off rewards cards too. The unassuming DBS yuu Card can earn you up to 10 miles per dollar at yuu merchants like Cold Storage, foodpanda, Gojek and more.

Get good rates to exchange money

Save money on currency exchange by planning ahead-not all money changes are made equal. The worst thing you can do is to delay changing your money until you're at the airport-these money changers are money suckers and typically offer poor rates.

Check out our guide to money changers in Singapore well before you fly. Alternatively, if you only need a small amount of cash and can pay digitally the rest of the time, a lot of digital multi-currency cards offer free overseas ATM withdrawals up to a certain cap each month. You should also prioritise using a multi-currency wallet if you're travelling to multiple countries-avoid multiple exchanges where you can. We want 2025 to be simple and fuss-free!

Get travel insurance

The least fun item on this list of travel tips, getting travel insurance is one of the most important. Don't let unexpected surprises ruin your trip! Travel insurance gives you peace of mind, knowing you're protected from travel mishaps and disruptions.

A comprehensive travel insurance plan covers medical emergencies, trip cancellations, lost baggage, and more. Look for a plan tailored to your destination and activities, especially if you're planning adventurous sports and activities like scuba diving or hot air balloon rides.

Compare travel insurance policies online to find the best coverage for your needs. If you need some suggestions, start with our travel insurance guide. Don't forget to check if your credit card offers complimentary travel insurance-it's a bonus worth considering.

Have you started planning your leave in 2025? Share this with someone you're hoping to travel with!

