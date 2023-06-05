Punctuality over productivity? TikTok video on preferred workplace trait sparks debate

Have you tried walking into the office after working hours have begun?

Colleagues who champion punctuality might possibly be raising their eyebrows at you.

But the point of contention here is: If one is already a productive employee at work, is being punctual all that important?

Recently, investment content channel iFast TV chatted with some office workers and asked them the question — punctuality versus productivity, which is more important?

Responses shown in the 57-second clip on TikTok were polarising, from managers and executives alike.

A manager and an executive both opted for punctuality over productivity.

Their argument was simple: Punctuality itself begets productivity.

"I think it tells a lot about the person. I mean it sets the person's discipline," the manager said.

The executive dittoed her sentiments, mentioning that one's punctuality will "kind of decide" their level of productivity.

He added: "If you are not even punctual as a person, I don't think you can be productive."

A fellow executive was in the opposite camp and provided an example to back his point.

"I mean, you can come in at 8am and don't do anything, then it defeats the purpose, right?" he asked rhetorically.

That's a fair point, but a manager mentioned that this would change his expectations.

While claiming that he isn't very fussy about a worker being on time every time, he'd "expect more on the person delivering [work results]".

The comments section was a hot spot for debate as netizens shared their thoughts on punctuality and productivity at the workplace.

One TikTok user mentioned how only a micromanager would pick punctuality.

Another netizen even associated punctuality with an entire generation.

Others provided reasons for why they felt productivity was the clear winner.

Improved workplace productivity

Whichever side of the fence you're on, being able to increase productivity levels at work is always a good thing.

If you tend to be easily distracted or procrastinate during working hours, you're not alone.

Since all workers and workdays are unique, a one-size-fits-all tips guide may not always work.

However, The New York Times mentioned that its productivity tips fall under three simple overarching ideas.

Firstly, trust the small increments. Years of working habits aren't going to change overnight.

Another key tip is to be accountable, whether to yourself or a co-worker. Announcing your deadlines to others can be a useful way to force yourself to get a task done.

Lastly, it's important to forgive yourself. There will be moments when you'll slip up and that's okay.

You are human, after all.

