Ubiquitous yet universally loved, Scandinavian design is all about simplicity, comfort and functionality – three words that have gained so much currency after the pandemic, particularly when it comes to design.

Trying to achieve opulence using Scandinavian sensibilities might seem counterintuitive a few years ago, but today’s luxury is all about comfort.

And the good news is, Scandinavian design boasts so many heritage design brands with iconic pieces guaranteed to elevate the look of your space.

Quick tips on getting the luxe Scandinavian look

Keep the space uncluttered.

Photo: Home & Decor

Think of open space, whitewashed walls, and key furniture pieces.

Add natural elements.

Photo: Home & Decor

By elements, we mean tangibles like natural materials, finishes, plants, and textures to soften the look and intangible ones like plenty of light and fresh air.

Invest in actual heritage Scandinavian brands.

Photo: Home & Decor

Take your picks because most of these Scandinavian heritage brands are available in Singapore, like Fritz Hansen (available from W.Atelier), Montana (available from Danish Design Co), and Louis Poulsen (Available from Grafunkt).

This article was first published in Home & Decor.