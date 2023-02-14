A Quiet Ride: You can now book a Grab ride where the driver doesn't chat

Sometimes all Singaporeans want as we go about our daily commute is a little peace and quiet.

Clearly, super-app Grab has heard our prayers with the launch of its new "Quiet Ride" service.

Local Grab passengers can now enjoy a conversation-free ride at no extra charge, but do note that the new option is not available for GrabShare and GrabHitch services.

In addition, Grab drivers will still be able to communicate with their passengers for essential matters such as confirming user and trip details, and they will be allowed to answer emergency calls during the trip.

Singaporeans generally welcomed the new service.

For instance, 38-year-old marketing manager Raymond Tham told AsiaOne that he is happy to have an "option" on "days when [his] mind is distracted or [he's] busy doing work on the journey".

To enjoy the free "Quiet Ride" service, passengers can choose the option via a pop-up while booking a ride on the Grab app.

Alternatively, passengers can also click on the ellipsis icon and toggle on the "Quiet Ride" option.

Grab first rolled out its "Quiet Ride" service in Malaysia late last year after trialling it there last October.

Besides Grab, ride-sharing service Uber also launched a quiet ride service in Australia back in 2020.

Creepy, chatty drivers

On Sept 3 last year, local TikTok user Sharlenelaa was left disgusted with her Grab driver after he made inappropriate remarks.

She shared a TikTok video containing a snippet of her conversation with the driver in which he said to her: "You can be like a very cutie pie and [have a] sweet face, but [if] your body like 'wah', like you f****** mature already."

When asked by netizens why she didn't express her unhappiness during the trip, Sharlenelaa replied that she didn't want to offend the driver at that point in time.

