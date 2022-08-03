A quiet start for the new Margaret Drive Hawker Centre, but here are the stalls you should check out

Queenstown residents can now look forward to some new food options over at the new Margaret Drive Hawker Centre.

The two-storey hawker centre opened to the public on Monday (Aug 1) to relatively little fanfare, with many of the stalls yet to commence operations.

It's located at SkyResidences@Dawson and is a short five-minute walk from Exit C of Queenstown MRT station.

According to Danielfooddiary, a number of the 30-plus stalls at the hawker centre would be familiar to foodies staying nearby given that they were from Tanglin Halt Food Centre.

Although Margaret Drive Hawker Centre has had a quiet few days, there are still some notable stalls you can consider checking out.

Sin Kee Cantonese Style Soya Sauce Chicken (#01-30)

On Wednesday (Aug 3), a Facebook user who goes by Wat DT shared on the Facebook group Can Eat! Hawker Food about his experience at this food stall.

The original plan was to have chicken curry noodles but it was sold out. Instead, he had their chicken rice which was "marvellous".

The netizen added that there were also "at least three chicken rice stalls" at the hawker centre and at the time of writing his post, there seems to be "no signs" of the usual hawker centre fare such as fried kway teow, fried Hokkien mee, economical rice and roti prata.

Thus, he suggested waiting till late August or September if you are "looking for a great variety of food".

But should you be craving a plate of soya sauce chicken, you can head straight to #01-30.

Queenstown Lontong (#01-27)

Previously located at Tanglin Halt Food Centre, Queenstown Lontong was "the one with the longest queue" when Facebook user Larry Lai dropped by for breakfast.

Their signature lontong was sold out so Larry had to settle for a hearty bowl of mee rebus ($4).

He mentioned how the mee rebus had a "very thick" gravy, that almost resembled a paste, This is opposed to some other stalls that provide a much more watery gravy instead.

Regardless, Queenstown Lontong's mee rebus did not disappoint.

"I would say this is not bad but I slightly prefer the ones at Ang Mo Kio or the one [at] Haig Road," the post read.

Hakka Thunder Tea (#02-34)

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Ho Ee Kid

This popular stall, also from Tanglin Halt Food Centre, is now located on the second floor of Margaret Drive Hawker Centre.

Thunder tea rice is a dish consisting of rice served with chopped greens alongside a green tea broth.

Hakka Thunder Tea has been mentioned by some as the best thunder tea you can find in Singapore.

While the vegetables taste great on their own, there is a harmony of flavours once you mix in with the rice and soup.

This stall also does a mean version of handmade Hakka Yong Tau Foo. You can expect ingredients such as bitter gourd, brinjal, mushroom and lady fingers.

However, you'll have to be patient as the stall isn't open yet. According to Sethlui.com, there is still minor construction work going on inside the stall.

Address: 38A Margaret Drive, Singapore 142038

