'It's quite tough': Seah Im Food Centre stall owners share plans for upcoming 6-month renovation closure

Opened in the mid-80s, Seah Im Food Centre, popular with Sentosa-goers, will be closing soon for six months for renovations.

The refurbishment will take place from September and the centre is expected to be back in business in 2023.

Abdul Razak, a member of the committee overseeing the food centre under the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry and owner of the stall Aspirasi, told AsiaOne that 80 per cent of the stalls will be back after the renovation and the owners of the remaining stalls will retire.

As the hawkers prepare for the closure, here are some of their plans for the future.

Zhan Yuan Pig Organ Soup

The pig organ soup stall (left)

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Kwok Kar Peng

The stall sells a variety of pig organ dishes, including the classic pig organ soup and also pig trotter noodles.

When we got in touch with the owner Low, he told us that the store will be open until Aug 25 or 26.

He added that even at 61 years old, he wishes to work, stating that he will find a temporary job if he is unable to find a new stall. "If not, how can I survive?"

However, he added: "At this age, we might not be suitable for certain jobs. It's quite tough."

For now, he intends to return to Seah Im after the renovations are completed.

Kheng Nam Lee Curry Rice

Kheng Nam Lee Curry Rice stall (left).

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Kwok Kar Peng

Featured in the Singapore Airlines inflight travel guide SilverKris, Kheng Nam Lee Curry Rice is well-known for its tasty and fresh yet cheap food. The stall's signature assam fish dish is known to sell out very quickly.

When we asked about their future plans, the owner Tong said she has not found another place and is thinking of taking a break or working part-time.

She added she might open a temporary stall if she finds a suitable location.

However, fret not! The stall will be back after the renovations, so there's no need to find a permanent alternative to your favourite curry yet.

Aspirasi Food Galore

Patrons at the Aspirasi store.

PHOTO: Instagram/aspirasifoodgalore

Boasting a signature chicken rice with a 30-year history, Aspirasi has gathered many loyal customers over the years.

Abdul Razak, 58, told us the stall will be closing on Aug 25.

When asked if he's worried about business, he said, "For us, we wouldn't have a problem. We have a website for catering and people can order our food through GrabFood or foodpanda."

Abdul Razak plans to deploy the staff at Seah Im to Aspirasi's outlet at Maxwell Food Centre as well as their satellite kitchen at Ubi.

He added some of his customers were upset about the closing but he assured them they can always order their favourite dishes online.

