Raffles Hotel the only Singapore establishment on World's 50 Best Hotels 2025 list, ranking 5th

Earlier in October, the Michelin Guide announced the Michelin Key awards, the hotel equivalent of the Michelin Star.
While seven Singapore hotels were listed, only one received three Michelin Keys — Raffles Hotel.
And that won't be the only award the iconic landmark will be taking home this year as it has come in fifth on the World's 50 Best Hotels 2025 list.
This was announced in a live ceremony on Thursday (Oct 30) at Old Billingsgate in London. A post was also shared on The World's 50 Best website on the same day.
Raffles Hotel, which opened in 1899, was described as the "grande dame of southeast Asia" in a write-up on the website.
"Famed for its pristine white architecture, exemplary butler service, serving the OG Singapore sling cocktail and its now-iconic Sikh doormen, Raffles Singapore offers an endearing insight into the golden age of travel."
Raffles Hotel is the only hotel from Singapore that made the 2025 list.
Last year, Raffles Hotel came in at No.6, while Capella Singapore, which didn't make the list this year, was at No.33.
Topping the list is Rosewood Hong Kong, which opened in 2019.
Following it are Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River at No.2, Capella Bangkok at No.3, and Passalacqua at Lake Como at No.4.
Other hotels in Asia that made the list are Atlantis The Royal in Dubai at No.6, Mandarin Oriental Bangkok at No.7, Upper House Hong Kong at No.10 and Mandarin Oriental Qianmen in Beijing at No.14.
This is the full list of properties that were ranked on The World's Best Hotels 2025:
1. Rosewood Hong Kong, Hong Kong
2. Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, Bangkok
3. Capella Bangkok, Bangkok
4. Passalacqua, Lake Como
5. Raffles Singapore, Singapore
6. Atlantis The Royal, Dubai
7. Mandarin Oriental Bangkok, Bangkok
8. Chable Yucatan, Chochola
9. Four Seasons Firenze, Florence
10. Upper House Hong Kong, Hong Kong
11. Copacabana Palace, Rio de Janeiro
12. Capella Sydney, Sydney
13. Royal Mansour, Marrakech
14. Mandarin Oriental Qianmen, Beijing
15. Bvlgari Tokyo, Tokyo
16. Claridge's, London
17. Four Seasons Astir Palace, Athens
18. Desa Potato Head, Bali
19. Le Bristol, Paris
20. Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Dubai
21. Cheval Blanc Paris, Paris
22. Bvlgari Roma, Rome
23. Hotel de Crillon, Paris
24. Rosewood Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo
25. Aman Tokyo, Tokyo
26. Hotel Il Pellicano, Porto Ercole
27. Hotel du Couvent, Nice
28. Soneva Fushi, Maldives
29. The Connaught, London
30. La Mamounia, Marrakech
31. Raffles London at The OWO, London
32. The Emory, London
33. Maroma, Riviera Maya
34. The Calile, Brisbane
35. The Lana, Dubai
36. Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo, Monaco
37. Janu Tokyo, Tokyo
38. The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai
39. One&Only Mandarina, Riviera Nayarit
40. Singita – Kruger National Park, Kruger National Park
41. Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong, Hong Kong
42. Hotel Bel-Air, Los Angeles
43. The Mark, New York
44. Las Ventanas al Paraíso, Los Cabos
45. The Tokyo Edition Toranomon, Tokyo
46. Hotel The Mitsui, Kyoto
47. Estelle Manor, Witney
48. Grand Park Hotel Rovinj, Rovinj
49. Hotel Sacher Vienna, Vienna
50. Mandapa, Bali
