Raffles Hotel the only Singapore establishment on World's 50 Best Hotels 2025 list, ranking 5th

Earlier in October, the Michelin Guide announced the Michelin Key awards, the hotel equivalent of the Michelin Star.

While seven Singapore hotels were listed, only one received three Michelin Keys — Raffles Hotel.

And that won't be the only award the iconic landmark will be taking home this year as it has come in fifth on the World's 50 Best Hotels 2025 list.

This was announced in a live ceremony on Thursday (Oct 30) at Old Billingsgate in London. A post was also shared on The World's 50 Best website on the same day.

Raffles Hotel, which opened in 1899, was described as the "grande dame of southeast Asia" in a write-up on the website.

"Famed for its pristine white architecture, exemplary butler service, serving the OG Singapore sling cocktail and its now-iconic Sikh doormen, Raffles Singapore offers an endearing insight into the golden age of travel."

Raffles Hotel is the only hotel from Singapore that made the 2025 list.

Last year, Raffles Hotel came in at No.6, while Capella Singapore, which didn't make the list this year, was at No.33.

Topping the list is Rosewood Hong Kong, which opened in 2019.

Following it are Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River at No.2, Capella Bangkok at No.3, and Passalacqua at Lake Como at No.4.

Other hotels in Asia that made the list are Atlantis The Royal in Dubai at No.6, Mandarin Oriental Bangkok at No.7, Upper House Hong Kong at No.10 and Mandarin Oriental Qianmen in Beijing at No.14.

This is the full list of properties that were ranked on The World's Best Hotels 2025:

1. Rosewood Hong Kong, Hong Kong

2. Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, Bangkok

3. Capella Bangkok, Bangkok

4. Passalacqua, Lake Como

5. Raffles Singapore, Singapore

6. Atlantis The Royal, Dubai

7. Mandarin Oriental Bangkok, Bangkok

8. Chable Yucatan, Chochola

9. Four Seasons Firenze, Florence

10. Upper House Hong Kong, Hong Kong

11. Copacabana Palace, Rio de Janeiro

12. Capella Sydney, Sydney

13. Royal Mansour, Marrakech

14. Mandarin Oriental Qianmen, Beijing

15. Bvlgari Tokyo, Tokyo

16. Claridge's, London

17. Four Seasons Astir Palace, Athens

18. Desa Potato Head, Bali

19. Le Bristol, Paris

20. Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Dubai

21. Cheval Blanc Paris, Paris

22. Bvlgari Roma, Rome

23. Hotel de Crillon, Paris

24. Rosewood Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo

25. Aman Tokyo, Tokyo

26. Hotel Il Pellicano, Porto Ercole

27. Hotel du Couvent, Nice

28. Soneva Fushi, Maldives

29. The Connaught, London

30. La Mamounia, Marrakech

31. Raffles London at The OWO, London

32. The Emory, London

33. Maroma, Riviera Maya

34. The Calile, Brisbane

35. The Lana, Dubai

36. Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo, Monaco

37. Janu Tokyo, Tokyo

38. The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai

39. One&Only Mandarina, Riviera Nayarit

40. Singita – Kruger National Park, Kruger National Park

41. Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong, Hong Kong

42. Hotel Bel-Air, Los Angeles

43. The Mark, New York

44. Las Ventanas al Paraíso, Los Cabos

45. The Tokyo Edition Toranomon, Tokyo

46. Hotel The Mitsui, Kyoto

47. Estelle Manor, Witney

48. Grand Park Hotel Rovinj, Rovinj

49. Hotel Sacher Vienna, Vienna

50. Mandapa, Bali

