Raffles to open mountainside hotel in Saudi Arabia

According to a report by Wego, Raffles Hotels & Resorts, in collaboration with Saudi Arabia's NEOM, has unveiled plans for a new resort within the Trojena project.

Set to open by 2027 in the north-western mountain development, Raffles Trojena aims to redefine mountain hospitality by allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the area's natural splendor.

Perched at an elevation of 2,300 meters in the Trojena mountains, the Raffles Hotel will boast a unique ring-shaped design, ensuring that each of its 105 guestrooms offers breathtaking views of the surroundings. This layout not only enhances the scenic experience but also provides privacy and unobstructed vistas.

[embed]https://twitter.com/NEOM/status/1759515997290000876[/embed]

Nestled amidst the Trojena mountains, Raffles will feature a distinct circular design that provides panoramic views from every angle. The resort will comprise 105 guest rooms arranged in a circular layout.

The resort will also feature circular zones and meticulously landscaped gardens on the ground level, encouraging guests to explore and discover the natural beauty of the area. The roof, adorned with various circular openings, will flood the interiors with ample natural light. Raffles Trojena will maintain the brand's hallmark services such as butler assistance, diverse dining options, and a focus on showcasing local arts and culture.

Located within the Discover cluster of the mountain destination, Raffles Trojena will be surrounded by notable landmarks such as the Discovery Tower, the Observatory, and the Cosmic Gate. This cluster offers guests a range of immersive experiences celebrating nature and adventure, rooted in an exploration of the natural world.

With this announcement, Raffles Hotels & Resorts join Marriott International Group in setting up new hotels in Trojena.

ALSO READ: Discover the best new hotels in London in 2024

This article was first published in Wego.