What to expect at Ramadan bazaars in Singapore this year

Ramadan is just around the corner, bringing with it the much-anticipated return of Ramadan bazaars.

Here's what visitors can expect at the various events happening island-wide, including the famous Kampong Gelam and Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaars.

Bazaar Raya Geylang Serai

The Bazaar Raya Geylang Serai, which commenced on Feb 14, will run until March 21.

It will operate daily for 36 days from 10am to 11.59pm, with operating hours extended till 6am on Hari Raya Aidilfitri (March 21).

Featuring more than 500 stalls, this is Singapore's largest Hari Raya bazaar.

Besides the bazaar, visitors can look forward to Santai Sejenak @ WGS, a series of performances by local and regional talents from Feb 15 to March 20.

From March 9 to 31, they can also visit a travelling exhibition by the Malay Heritage Centre that explores how Ramadan and Hari Raya are celebrated in Singapore.

When: Now till March 21

Opening hours: 10am to 11.59pm (operating hours extended until 6am on Hari Raya Aidilfitri (March 21)

Gemilang Kampong Gelam Ramadan Bazaar

The Gemilang Kampong Gelam Ramadan Bazaar, which commences on Feb 18, will span across Kandahar Street and Muscat Street near Sultan Mosque and Sultan Gate Park.

Out of the 103 booths, more than 90 are dedicated to food and drinks. The remaining booths are retail stalls.

There will be religious talks and performances, a showcase of traditional activities such as Malay dance and silat, and live acts featuring local and regional celebrities.

Visitors can also take part in programmes such as the mass iftar with the community on Feb 28, as well as the children's open mic performances on March 5.

When: Now till March 15

Opening hours: 2pm to 11pm

Bazaria @ Marsiling

Bazaria @ Marsiling is the largest Ramadan bazaar in the North, and it will run for 30 days from Feb 13 to March 14.

Located at the open field next to Woodlands MRT station, the event has a wide variety of offerings from 87 halal-certified and Muslim-owned food stalls, as well as 50 retail stalls selling an array of Hari Raya festive merchandise and more.

Visitors can also look forward to performances over the four weekends from Malaysian artistes such as Naqiu, Khai Bahar, and Thalita.

The bazaar also features dedicated community areas for breaking fast and prayers.

The Infaq Kasih initiative, where pre-loved baju kurungs are gifted, also returns for its second year. It is expected to benefit over 200 families.



When: Now till March 14

Pasir Ris-Changi Ramadan Bazaar

The Pasir Ris-Changi GRC will hold its first-ever Ramadan Bazaar.

The month-long bazaar, which will run from Feb 19 to March 19, will be held at the open field in front of Block 414 Pasir Ris Drive 6.

It is organised by the People's Association in collaboration with Pasir Ris-Changi GRC

grassroots organisations.

The bazaar will feature more than 70 stalls of local delicacies and merchandise, including three

stalls operated by Pasir Ris–Changi residents.

Throughout the month, visitors can participate in various activities, including the preloved baju kurung initiative Wear, Share and Care on Feb 28, the Ramadan Ride on March 6, a live cooking demonstration by Chef Bob on March 14, as well as several porridge distributions throughout the month.

The festivities will culminate in Potret Raya photography sessions for families across different zones and the GRC-wide Hari Raya celebration on April 4.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy several weekend performances at the Bazaar.

When: Feb 19 to March 19

Bukit Gombak Ramadan Bazaar

Westies can look forward to a Ramadan bazaar at Bukit Gombak.

It will take place at the hard court in front of Blk 374 Bukit Batok near Bukit Gombak MRT station from Feb 27 to March 19.

When: Feb 27 to March 19

Opening hours: 12pm to 10pm

