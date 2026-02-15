Geylang Serai light-up illuminates the bonds that unite Singaporeans: Gan Kim Yong

The streets of Geylang Serai have come alive once again with a warm festive glow as colourful Hari Raya lights illuminated the streets near the Geylang Serai precinct.

Themed #KitaRataBersama, or We Celebrate Together, this year's light-up was launched by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong on Saturday (Feb 14) evening.

Describing the light-up as "more than a seasonal display", DPM Gan said it symbolises the unity that underpins Singapore’s multicultural society.

"When we light up Geylang Serai, we illuminate not just the physical space, but the bonds that unite us as Singaporeans," he said.

"The colourful lights reflect the many hues of our society, each distinct yet harmoniously blended into one magnificent display."

He added that acts of fasting together during Ramadan, organising charity drives, and neighbours looking out for one another are reminders of our common aspirations.

"These acts of compassion and solidarity strengthen our social fabric. They remind us that regardless of our individual beliefs, we share common aspirations for peace, prosperity, and harmony," DPM Gan shared.

The light-up, which will run until March 30, will illuminate key streets along Geylang Road, Sims Avenue and Changi Road, turning Geylang Serai Cultural Belt into a shared festive space throughout the Ramadan period.

The launch also marked the opening of Bazaar Raya Geylang Serai 2026, a longstanding highlight of the season that brings communities together through food, shopping and shared experiences.

It will operate daily for 36 days - from Feb 14 to March 21 - from 10am to 11.59pm, with operating hours extended till 6am on Hari Raya Aidilfitri (March 21).

The bazaar will feature more than 500 stalls, making it Singapore’s largest Hari Raya bazaar.

Highlighting how the campaign seeks to translate those values into community action, Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Assoc Prof Faishal Ibrahim said: "This Ramadan and Hari Raya, we are reminded of the values of giving, graciousness and gratitude, as we strive to be better versions of ourselves for our communities and ultimately our society.

"Through #KitaRayaBersama, Wisma Geylang Serai continues to provide a welcoming space where these values are shared openly, bringing people from all walks of life to come together to experience our traditions and strengthen the bonds that unite us as a community."

Beyond the bazaar, visitors can also look forward to Santai Sejenak @ WGS, a series of performances by local and regional talents from Feb 15 to March 20, as well as a travelling exhibition by the Malay Heritage Centre from March 9 to 31 that explores how Ramadan and Hari Raya are celebrated in Singapore.

The month-long celebrations will culminate in a Hari Raya concert in April, bringing the community together once more to close the festive season.

[[nid:729901]]

shafiq.apandi@asiaone.com