Rare Oreo x Pokemon cookies are selling for over $18,000 on eBay

When Oreo first announced the limited edition sandwich cookies with Pokemon characters, its popularity was all but confirmed.

The Oreo x Pokemon collaboration seems designed to tap into the fanaticism of pop culture consumerist habits. The faces of 16 Pokemon characters will be featured on the sandwich cookies.

But, buyers will only get a random assortment of 15 Pokemon characters with each package, with the legendary Mew being a rare cookie that may only appear after opening several packages.

Given how Pokemon is a series that appeals greatly to collectors, it comes as no surprise that there are already listings for the Mew Oreo up on eBay for a wide range of prices.

While in 2020, prices of Pokemon trading cards did spike due to demand outstripping supply and the collection craze having a comeback, trading cards can last and be displayed easily for a long time. Oreos have a shelf life of less than a month.

PHOTO: Twitter/Oreo