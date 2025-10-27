From 'rat' curry udon to cricket ice cream: Unique food and sweet treats to try this Halloween

Halloween is right around the corner, and some F&B businesses are upping their game this year with their menu items in the spirit of the holiday.

From creepy critters to floating eyeballs and insects, here are some unique Halloween foods and sweet treats to try out this spooky season.

Udders' Toffee Chocolate Cricket Ice-cream

Since Singapore Food Agency's approval of 16 insect species for human consumption last July, we have seen several interesting bug-infused items on menus — like Takagi Ramen's mealworm toppings or even straight up mealworm snacks on supermarket shelves.

This Halloween, homegrown ice-cream brand Udders is hopping on the trend with the launch of the new Toffee Chocolate Cricket Ice-cream ($6) in partnership with edible insect food brand Insectyumz.

The new creation integrates cricket protein — a nutrient-rich and eco-friendly source of protein — into Udders' indulgent chocolate ice-cream.

Available at all Udders outlets for a limited time only.

Takagi Ramen's 'Rat' Meatball and Whisker Treat Curry

Rats are probably the last thing you'd want around your food, but that's exactly what you'll find at Takagi Ramen this Halloween with their new Whisker Trick Curry ($9.90) — a curry rice or udon topped with a 'rat' meatball.

But don't worry, instead of actual rodent meat, the meatball is made with marinated pork.

While the dish only comes with one 'rat', diners can opt to add on more for $3 a piece.

Available at all Takagi Ramen outlets until Oct 31.

Universal Studios Singapore Halloween Horror Nights Bites

In addition to having a variety of scare zones, haunted houses and spine-chilling performances, Universal Studios Singapore's Halloween Horror Nights 13 is also serving up lots of unique Halloween bites.

An example is the Charred Corpse Feast — a disturbing fried chicken dish with black batter reminiscent of burnt body parts complete with sides.

Hopping on the edible insects bandwagon, there's also the Infested Smokey Turkey Leg — a theme park classic topped with crunchy mealworms for a skin-crawling twist.

Available at Universal Studios' Singapore Halloween Horror Nights 13 until Nov 1.

Tanglin Cookhouse's Eyeball Scream Cocktail

For a spooky nightcap to end off the holiday, Tanglin Cookhouse is serving up two special cocktails — one of them being the Eyeball Scream Cocktail ($14).

Served in a large wineglass, the crimson-red cocktail is inspired by freshly-drawn blood, and topped off with a floating bloodshot eyeball garnish that stares at you unsettlingly as you enjoy your drink.

Available for one day only on Halloween (Oct 31).

