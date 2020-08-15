Rattan revival: 10 stylish furniture & home accents to nail the natural decor look

Traditionally associated with outdoor furniture, rattan has made its way indoors.

With a slew of chic options today, rattan furniture and decor evoke a casual, organic vibe and are perfect for a variety of interiors, whether you’re gunning for a Hamptons-style feel or a contemporary resort-inspired space.

1. Bistro Rattan Dresser Console, $1,299, from Born In Colour.

Bistro Rattan Dresser Console PHOTO:Facebook/bornincolour The teal hue, cane panel and gold-toned capped legs of this dresser usher in a dose of vintage elegance. 2. Grand Peacock rattan chair (white), $ 588, from Hemma. Grand Peacock rattan chair PHOTO: Hemma.sg Grand Peacock rattan chair PHOTO: Hemma.sg Looking every part like a royal throne, the addition of this stately peacock chair will elevate any space. 3. Bungalow Headboard, from $395, from Island Living by Cocoon. Bungalow Headboard PHOTO: Islandliving.com Bungalow Headboard PHOTO: Islandliving.com Bring the resort vibes to your bedroom with this rustic headboard – you’ll feel like you’re on vacay. There’s no need to attach it too; it lays flat against the wall when the bed is pushed up against it. 4. Tahitian Standing Lamp, $345, from Island Living by Cocoon. Tahitian Standing Lamp PHOTO: Islandliving.com Tahitian Standing Lamp PHOTO: Islandliving.com Then add on to the beachy atmosphere with this teak lamp with a shaggy rattan shade. 5. Missveden rattan mirror, $ 49.90, from Ikea Missveden rattan mirror PHOTO: Ikea Missveden rattan mirror PHOTO: Ikea If you’re on the search for a mirror to dress up a rustic, boho or coastal-style console table, look no further than this rattan mirror. 6. Gamlehhult rattan footstool with storage, $129, from Ikea Gamlehhult rattan footstool PHOTO: Ikea Gamlehhult rattan footstool PHOTO: Ikea Not just to prop up your feet, it doubles as storage for media devices, magazines and knick knacks, too. 7. Originals rattan hanging lamp, $560, from Originals Originals rattan hanging lamp PHOTO: Originals.com.sg Originals rattan hanging lamp PHOTO: Originals.com.sg Draw the eye upwards with this sculptural stunner that exudes a natural and organic appeal. 8. The Botanist Cane Chair, $630, from Scene Shang The Botanist Cane Chair PHOTO: Shop.sceneshang.com The Botanist Cane Chair PHOTO: Shop.sceneshang.com Handmade by artisans with sustainable rattan, this architectural beauty melds a contemporary shape with classic detailing. 9. Mico Coffee table, $399, from Castlery Mico Coffee table PHOTO: Castlery.com Mico Coffee table PHOTO: Castlery.com The teak table top of this coffee table can be removed so it doubles as a storage unit. Its chic, versatile design will complement a range of aesthetics, too. 10. Jarrad Teak Shoe Cabinet with Rattan Doors, $509, from Wihardja Jarrad Teak Shoe Cabinet with Rattan Doors PHOTO: Wihardja.com.sg Jarrad Teak Shoe Cabinet with Rattan Doors PHOTO: Wihardja.com.sg Rattan panels aren’t just decorative accents on this shoe cabinet, they offer ventilation to keep stinky shoes at bay. Bistro Rattan Dresser Console PHOTO:Facebook/bornincolour

This article was first published in Home & Decor.