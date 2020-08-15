Rattan revival: 10 stylish furniture & home accents to nail the natural decor look

Traditionally associated with outdoor furniture, rattan has made its way indoors.
With a slew of chic options today, rattan furniture and decor evoke a casual, organic vibe and are perfect for a variety of interiors, whether you’re gunning for a Hamptons-style feel or a contemporary resort-inspired space.
1. Bistro Rattan Dresser Console, $1,299, from Born In Colour.
The teal hue, cane panel and gold-toned capped legs of this dresser usher in a dose of vintage elegance.
2. Grand Peacock rattan chair (white), $588, from Hemma.Grand Peacock rattan chair PHOTO: Hemma.sg
Looking every part like a royal throne, the addition of this stately peacock chair will elevate any space.
3. Bungalow Headboard, from $395, from Island Living by Cocoon.Bungalow Headboard PHOTO: Islandliving.com
Bring the resort vibes to your bedroom with this rustic headboard – you’ll feel like you’re on vacay. There’s no need to attach it too; it lays flat against the wall when the bed is pushed up against it.
4. Tahitian Standing Lamp, $345, from Island Living by Cocoon.Tahitian Standing Lamp PHOTO: Islandliving.com
Then add on to the beachy atmosphere with this teak lamp with a shaggy rattan shade.
5. Missveden rattan mirror, $49.90, from IkeaMissveden rattan mirror PHOTO: Ikea
If you’re on the search for a mirror to dress up a rustic, boho or coastal-style console table, look no further than this rattan mirror.
6. Gamlehhult rattan footstool with storage, $129, from IkeaGamlehhult rattan footstool PHOTO: Ikea
Not just to prop up your feet, it doubles as storage for media devices, magazines and knick knacks, too.
8. The Botanist Cane Chair, $630, from Scene ShangThe Botanist Cane Chair PHOTO: Shop.sceneshang.com
Handmade by artisans with sustainable rattan, this architectural beauty melds a contemporary shape with classic detailing.
9. Mico Coffee table, $399, from CastleryMico Coffee table PHOTO: Castlery.com
The teak table top of this coffee table can be removed so it doubles as a storage unit. Its chic, versatile design will complement a range of aesthetics, too.
10. Jarrad Teak Shoe Cabinet with Rattan Doors, $509, from WihardjaJarrad Teak Shoe Cabinet with Rattan Doors PHOTO: Wihardja.com.sg
Rattan panels aren’t just decorative accents on this shoe cabinet, they offer ventilation to keep stinky shoes at bay.
This article was first published in Home & Decor.