Rattan revival: 10 stylish furniture & home accents to nail the natural decor look

Michelle Lee
Home & Decor
PHOTO: Unsplash

Traditionally associated with outdoor furniture, rattan has made its way indoors.

With a slew of chic options today, rattan furniture and decor evoke a casual, organic vibe and are perfect for a variety of interiors, whether you’re gunning for a Hamptons-style feel or a contemporary resort-inspired space.

1. Bistro Rattan Dresser Console, $1,299, from Born In Colour.

Bistro Rattan Dresser Console PHOTO:Facebook/bornincolour

The teal hue, cane panel and gold-toned capped legs of this dresser usher in a dose of vintage elegance.

2. Grand Peacock rattan chair (white), $588, from Hemma.

Grand Peacock rattan chair PHOTO: Hemma.sg

Looking every part like a royal throne, the addition of this stately peacock chair will elevate any space.

3. Bungalow Headboard, from $395, from Island Living by Cocoon.

Bungalow Headboard PHOTO: Islandliving.com

Bring the resort vibes to your bedroom with this rustic headboard – you’ll feel like you’re on vacay. There’s no need to attach it too; it lays flat against the wall when the bed is pushed up against it.

4. Tahitian Standing Lamp, $345, from Island Living by Cocoon.

Tahitian Standing Lamp PHOTO: Islandliving.com

Then add on to the beachy atmosphere with this teak lamp with a shaggy rattan shade.

5. Missveden rattan mirror, $49.90, from Ikea

Missveden rattan mirror PHOTO: Ikea

If you’re on the search for a mirror to dress up a rustic, boho or coastal-style console table, look no further than this rattan mirror.

6. Gamlehhult rattan footstool with storage, $129, from Ikea

Gamlehhult rattan footstool PHOTO: Ikea

Not just to prop up your feet, it doubles as storage for media devices, magazines and knick knacks, too.

7. Originals rattan hanging lamp, $560, from Originals

Originals rattan hanging lamp PHOTO: Originals.com.sg

Draw the eye upwards with this sculptural stunner that exudes a natural and organic appeal.

8. The Botanist Cane Chair, $630, from Scene Shang

The Botanist Cane Chair PHOTO: Shop.sceneshang.com

Handmade by artisans with sustainable rattan, this architectural beauty melds a contemporary shape with classic detailing.

9. Mico Coffee table, $399, from Castlery

Mico Coffee table PHOTO: Castlery.com

The teak table top of this coffee table can be removed so it doubles as a storage unit. Its chic, versatile design will complement a range of aesthetics, too.

10. Jarrad Teak Shoe Cabinet with Rattan Doors, $509, from Wihardja

Jarrad Teak Shoe Cabinet with Rattan Doors PHOTO: Wihardja.com.sg

Rattan panels aren’t just decorative accents on this shoe cabinet, they offer ventilation to keep stinky shoes at bay.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.

