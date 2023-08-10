Ready, set, action: Iman Fandi reveals what a day in her life looked like as a NDP 2023 performer

The National Day Parade (NDP) is a spectacle that many Singaporeans look forward to every 9th of August.

While some prefer to watch it on the television with loved ones in comfort, others head down to the venue to soak in the atmosphere of the parade.

Singer-model Iman Fandi had a rather different experience from her fellow Singaporeans.

She put on a stunning performance during this year's NDP and shared what the lead-up to such a big event is like from a performer's point of view.

On July 24, the 23-year-old posted a TikTok video on a day in her life, offering fans a glimpse behind the scenes of the NDP preview 1 show.

Iman's morning did not start too well as her face was breaking out "just a little bit". But nothing a facial mask can't solve.

Then, it was straight to hair and makeup in the afternoon before she had to complete a couple of interviews.

Once that was done and dusted, her day would mostly revolve being around the Padang area, as the start of the preview show edges closer.

She had a chance to have a quick look at the uniformed groups marching past her, but it was soon time for her to get dressed up.

Slipping into an all-red dress, Iman was then ushered to the platform for her performance of the classic song Bunga Sayang.

Just before heading up on stage, she confessed: "This is the moment where I usually get quite nervous."

But once the performance is over, those nerves would have calmed down and Iman is simply out to have a good time with the crowd and other performers.

All in all, it looked like a positive preview performance and on August 9, it seemed like she knocked it out of the park as well.

Iman impressed the crowd with her NDP performance debut, with many Singaporeans heading to the video's comments section in order to shower her with love.

While not everyone may have been lucky enough to catch Iman's performance live, many gathered around the city to celebrate Singapore's 58th birthday.

Popular locations to gather include Merlion Park and Marina Barrage, with members of the public reserving their spots to watch the NDP fireworks as early as 3pm on August 9.

