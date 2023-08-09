No ticket? No problem as crowds throng Marina Barrage, Merlion Park to catch NDP festivities

SINGAPORE - The blazing heat on Wednesday did not stop crowds decked out in red and white from gathering around the city to celebrate Singapore’s 58th birthday, and to stake out choice spots to catch the evening fireworks.

The Merlion Park and Marina Barrage were two popular choices, with people coming from different ends of the island to get the best views, set against the city skyline. Others made a beeline for the Promontory, or chose to picnic at Bay East Garden as they waited for the sun to go down.

Two hours before the start of the show, the open space at Merlion Park was filled with picnic mats and foldable chairs. A sea of umbrellas were lined up along the walkway, with everyone huddling together to shield themselves from the sultry heat.

By 6.30pm, the Jubilee Bridge, Esplanade Waterfront and Fullerton Waterfront were closed to the public as they had reached full capacity. Access to Clifford Square and the Promontory were also shut at about 7pm, due to the growing crowds there.

Amid the busy crowd at Merlion Park, a calm 73-year-old Francis Theo was perched upon a chair, sketching the skyline and crowd.

For the past seven years, Mr Theo and a group of almost 50 artists would make their way around Singapore on National Day to catch sights of an all-red crowd. He arrived at 1.30pm and watched as the place filled up.

He said: “It’s nice to draw a sea of red. We were originally thinking of leaving early, but the atmosphere here makes us want to stay to celebrate with everyone.”

The crowd at the Merlion Park at around 7pm on Wednesday. PHOTO: The Straits Times

Another Singaporean who got to the park early to get a good spot was Mr David Chow, who was well prepared with an array of items to celebrate the nation’s birthday.

The 53-year-old, who works in engineering, had even bought a portable television on a whim just the day before.

“I figured it would be hard to immerse ourselves in the show if we were just sitting here waiting for the fireworks... so I decided to buy a portable television to tune in like audiences at home.

“But when it’s time for the fireworks, I can look up and see them in person,” he said.

Children were seen running about excitedly, waving flags and sporting temporary tattoos on their rosy cheeks. A popular motif? The crescent moon framing five stars, of course.

One grandparent who was especially excited to take his grandchildren to see the festivities was technician Sabario Salio.

The 60-year-old and his family of seven arrived at the Merlion Park from their Punggol home at 3.30pm, and was shocked to see the place already brimming with people.

They managed to set up their mat – at a spot farther back – but that did not dampen their spirits.

He said: “It’s my first time bringing my grandchildren to watch the fireworks, so I’m excited. We usually watch the show at home.” It is an annual ritual for the family to ballot for NDP tickets, but they have yet to get lucky.

The nation’s special day was celebrated not only by Singaporeans, but also by those from afar who have chosen to make their living here.

At the Marina Barrage Green Roof, among those stretched out on the lawn were construction workers Sai Bale, 32, and his friend Ramesh Kukunoori, 40.

The two men, who hail from the same village in Hyderabad, India, have been working in Singapore for over six years.

Construction workers Sai Bale (left) and Ramesh Kukunoori found a priceless spot at the front of the festivities at the Marina Barrage Green Roof. PHOTO: The Straits Times

They found a priceless spot at the front of the festivities, where they watched the NDP fringe activities and enjoyed classic tunes like Stand Up For Singapore.

The activities included hula hoop contests, an NDP song singing challenge, and a catwalk competition for grandparents.

Domestic helper Alzel Garcia, 40, sat with friends she had met while picking up the children she cares for at their primary school. The Filipina has been working in Singapore for nine years.

“We love Singapore – it’s so safe, beautiful and clean. The people are lovely. Wishing Singapore all the best,” she said.

Domestic helper Alzel Garcia (right) with her friends at the Marina Barrage. PHOTO: The Straits Times

