Rebecca Lim's family-run pastry business to have 4-day pop-up selling croissants and 'cronigiris'

Fans of Rebecca Lim's bakes better mark your calendars because the local celebrity is having a pop-up.

And if you work in the central business district (CBD) area, lucky you, because the event will be held nearby at Marina Bay Financial Centre's Market Bistro.

Spanning four days from March 12 to 15, the pop-up will sell a selection of pastries from Rebecca's home-based family-run business, The Lim's Kitchen.

On the menu are croissants and The Lims' Kitchen's latest creation — 'cronigiris'.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C4XCXY4yB9Z/[/embed]

For those unfamiliar with the term, cronigiris are onigiri-shaped croissants infused with Japanese-inspired flavours like salmon, bonito and unagi.

The croissants and cronigiris will be sold individually and limited portions are available from 9am daily.

If you purchase your pastry with a coffee, it'll cost just $3.

For comparison, a box of six cronigiris go for $38 on The Lims' Kitchen website.

These are available for dine in or takeaway.

From sourdough to pastries

Rebecca and her brother founded The Lims' Kitchen back in May 2021 and their first-ever product was their homemade sourdough bread.

Soon after they launched the bread, slots were snapped up and keen customers had to wait more than a month for the next batch.

Over the years, the family has experimented with other bakes such as flatbread and focaccia.

And in December 2022, after many rounds and months of experimenting, they introduced their range of sourdough-based pastries that are crafted with sourdough starter, French flour and AOC-certified Lescure butter.

Their most recent addition to their pastry menu are the cronigiris, which were launched on March.

ALSO READ: Jeanette Aw opens patisserie pop-ups in Japan, feels 'a little emotional' seeing desserts sold out

melissateo@asiaone.com