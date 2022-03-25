'The red thingy on the cock's head': Jacelyn Tay shocked after accidentally eating cockscomb at French restaurant

Jacelyn Tay may be a self-professed fan of French cuisine, but she has her limits.

In a video uploaded on Sunday (March 20), the former actress documented her recent experience at Claudine, the sister restaurant of Michelin-starred Odette, and shared her unexpected reaction to one classic French dish.

While the 46-year-old and her dining companions had a fantastic time, their bliss soon turned to shock after finding out that one of their dishes contained ingredients including chicken liver and cockscomb.

"Everything you see in the video was just perfect until one dish called vol-au-vent," wrote Jacelyn.

For the uninitiated, vol-au-vent is a puff pastry dish with a hollow hole in the centre that is filled with ingredients.

And in this case, the hollow hole was filled with sweetbread, a term referring to the innards of different animals such as calf or lamb.

None of them had realised this and assumed that the dish contained chicken. However, Jacelyn admitted that she did have her suspicions as the "white meat" she had been enjoying "did not taste like chicken".

One of her friends shared the same sentiments too, so they decided to solve the mystery once and for all by asking one of the restaurant staff.

To their horror, they found out that the dish they were eating included veal pancreas, chicken liver and cockscomb.

For those who are unsure about what a cockscomb is, it's "that red crown on the cock’s head", in Jacelyn's words.

While the group was taken aback, Jacelyn said she understands that having such ingredients in a dish "is a cultural thing".

"Just like Westerners couldn’t take our chicken feet delicacy, we just couldn’t imagine the red thingy on the cock’s head to be in our mouths," she explained.

"I believe the authentic French love the food here just like how Chinese love eating pig intestines and liver."

At the end of the day, Jacelyn still had a good time and called it "a very interesting night".

Those who are familiar with Jacelyn would know that the health coach shares her thoughts on food regularly on social media, especially when it comes to healthy eating.

Earlier this year during the Chinese New Year period, she even dropped some useful tips on how people can stay healthy during the season of feasting.

