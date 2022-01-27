Jacelyn Tay shares tips to stay healthy this CNY, including eating only one mouthful of yusheng

When it comes to health-related topics, former actress Jacelyn Tay, 46, tends to be quite vocal — especially since she is now a health coach.

So it isn't surprising that with the Lunar New Year around the corner, she has some advice for folks who are worried about putting on an extra pound or two.

On Wednesday (Jan 27), she took to Instagram to share her tips with her followers.

For those who "die-die won't go unhealthy", Jacelyn suggests that you do not buy any new year goodies or sweetened drinks at all.

What she usually does is ask her friends and relatives to bring their own snacks over instead. When the party is over, they'll naturally bring their own snacks home and you won't have to face the temptation every day — out of sight, out of mind, right?

While some may think this a pretty stingy move, Jacelyn shares that to make up for that, she usually prepares a (relatively) healthy spread for her guests consisting of abalone, steamboat, kueh and fresh fruit juice.

If still want to indulge a little in some festive treats, Jacelyn recommends making small changes to make them a little less sinful.

For instance, if you want to eat bak kwa, pair it with lots of green vegetables so you can "poop it out the next day".

Plan on partaking in a hearty yusheng session? Jacelyn says you can still do so as long as you stick to just one mouthful.

"If you want 'gold', just eat a few more crackers," she adds.

And if you can't resist all those delectable Chinese New Year goodies, Jacelyn says that you'll have "no choice" but to "detox big-time" over the next three days by eating only fruits and vegetables.

It seems like many will be heeding Jacelyn's advice based on the flurry of positive feedback.

Actress Michelle Chong also dropped a thought-provoking question regarding the yusheng tip. And technically, she isn't wrong.

In response, Jacelyn clarified that as long as you don't add the sweet sauce and oil, you're good to go.

