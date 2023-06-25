Rediscovering Hong Kong: New experiences, hotels, eateries and bars

With the much-awaited long weekends coming up, here’s the perfect opportunity to plan a getaway. If you’re looking for a change in scenery and going beyond the usual Thailand and Malaysia trips, Hong Kong is the next best thing!

To make your trip all the more enticing, we’ve rounded up the best new hotels, restaurants and things to in this dynamic Asian metropolis.

New hotels & accommodation spaces

The Hari Hong Kong

Unveiled in the second half of 2020, The Hari Hong Kong is a luxury haven bridging the commercial Causeway Bay and the vibrant and creative scene of Wan Chai. Made for discerning travellers, the hotel is just a stone throw’s away from Times Square Hong Kong, Wan Chai Street Market, Pacific Place and Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Rooms reflect the five-star hotel’s chic glam interior with ensuite bathrooms and panoramic views. For dining, get a taste of timeless Japanese cuisine at Zoku Restaurant and traditional Italian cuisine at Lucciola Restaurant & Bar. For a more relaxed ambiance, The Lounge offers a light dining and cocktail menu.

The Hari Hong Kong is located at 330 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. For bookings & more information, please email askme@thehari.com or call +852 2129 0388. Book directly via the hotel’s website and enjoy free unlimited Wi-Fi, and your first drink on the house.

Metaplace Hotel

A new entrant to the hotel scene in Hong Kong, Metaplace Hotel has already garnered raving reviews. Situated in the of the business and tourism district, the spot sits in an accessible location with close proximity to the city’s renowned attractions and shopping malls.

In touch with its guest’s needs, it sports 94 guest rooms including two suites, that offer the best of both worlds – style and comfort. Best of all you get to enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi and broadband internet access. Upgrade to the Metaplace Suite on the 28th floor for captivating city views. If you need a break, the outdoor relaxation lounge is a green hub that offers calmness amidst the bustling city.

Metaplace Hotel is located at 7 Moreton Terrace, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. For bookings & more information, please email reservation@metaplacehotel.com or call +852 3163 8888.

Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel

The first Fullerton hotel in Hong Kong and first Fullerton resort worldwide, Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel is made for folks that love a nature-inclined stay with a sustainability-minded philosophy. Each of the hotel’s 425 guest rooms offer charming ocean views overlooking the South China Sea.

In addition, there are five distinctive in-house dining concepts including Jade serving up Cantonese fare and Satay Inn spotlighting flavours of Singapore, if you’re missing home. For a holistic stay, the tranquil wellness centre is equipped to provide guests with rejuvenating spa therapies and other experiences. The Ocean Park Hong Kong and Water World Ocean Park are also just next doors for folks travelling with kids.

Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel is located at 3 Ocean Drive, Aberdeen, Hong Kong. For bookings & more information, please email fop.info@fullertonhotels.com or call +852 2166 7388.

Yun Wellness at Island Shangri-La

The iconic Shangri-La Group has also upped its wellness game with the launch of Yun Wellness at the newly renovated Island Shangri-La in Hong Kong. The luxurious urban oasis offers an approach that simultaneously addresses physical, emotional and mental components to health.

With a highly experienced team of practitioners, embark on your wellness journey with holistic programmes, ranging from one-on-one training activities, bespoke spa therapies, to pre- and post-natal-focused treatments. The spot also runs a daily class schedule which encompasses movement and mindful practices alike, from HIIT workouts to Resistance Training, Pilates Reformer classes, Aerial Yoga, Singing Bowls and Meditation.

Yun Wellness is located at Level 8, Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong Pacific Place, Supreme Ct Rd, Admiralty, Hong Kong. For appointments & more information, please e-mail wellness.isl@shangri-la.com or call +852 2820 8583.

Must-visit restaurants, cafes & bars

Bino N’ Booze

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cs_SdQUvqps/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Nobody can deny Singaporean’s penchant for hotpot. If you’re in Hong Kong and find yourself craving some soulful goodness, make a stop at Bino N’ Booze. Honouring the exciting essence of hotpot, the spot also injects a splash of modernity with to traditional Hong Kong flavours.

This includes unique four alcohol-infused signature soup bases in flavours like Signature Red Wine Oxtail and Tomato Soup (HK$288), The BnB Seafood Soup (HK$328) (S$56), and The Pig Tripe and Chicken in Beer Soup (HK$268). The specialty dumplings are also a must try. We recommend the Dumpling Platter (HK$118 for 8 pcs) which comes with Truffle Abalone Dumpling, Phoenix Dumpling, Fresh Prawn Wonton, Berkshire Pork and Chives Dumpling.

Bino N’ Booze is located at Shop A G/F and 1/F, Hyde Park, 205 Hai Tan St, Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong, p. +852 6353 5519 (WhatsApp)/ +852 2682 4300 (telephone). Open daily 6pm–12am.

The Praya

The Praya is a new neo-Chinese restaurant, perched in the heart of Shek Tong Tsui in One-Eight-One Hotel. Serving up contemporary Cantonese restaurant is led by Chef Samuel Ng, a leading culinary name hailing from Australia. The spot aims to emphasise fresh, local ingredients, served with modest finesse.

On the tasting menu (HK$1288 per pax), you’ll find elevated dishes like Drunken clams aged Shaoxing wine, Sourdough spring onion pancakes, Gold coin eel and Slipper lobsters. In terms of beverages, you’ll also find a curated cocktail menu inspired by elements like fire, wood, earth, metal and water, along with a selection of spritz and draft beer.

The Praya is located at Level 3, 181 Connaught Rd W, Shek Tong Tsui, Hong Kong, p. +852 3181 1666. Open daily 7am-11pm.

Cafe BAU

In a synergistic partnership with LUBUDS F&B Group, Michelin-starred Chef Alvin Leung presents Cafe BAU in the Wan Chai neighbourhood. The farm-to-table concept focuses on fresh quality and vibrant flavours of homegrown ingredients while also driving an eco-conscious agenda of reducing carbon footprint.

In its ethos Chef Alvin highlights the Replace, Renew, and Maintain trifecta through skilfully crafted local cuisine. The stars of the 3-course (HK$650) and 8-course (HK$998) tasting menu include Slow-cooked Hong Kong Heritage Pork Belly, Fresh Tiger Prawns and Hand-cut Penne Cacio e Pepe.

Cafe BAU is located at Shop 8, Podium 1/F, J Residence, 60 Johnston Rd, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, p. +852 2126 7212. Open Mon-Sat 6pm – 11pm. Closed on Sun.

Artifact Bar

Hidden behind its sister Japanese counter dining restaurant with the same name, Artifact Bar is the latest speakeasy-style bar part of Basehall 02 (a curated collection of Hong Kong’s best food and beverage). The happening spot is led by an industry veterans co-directors Beckaly Franks, Ezra Star, and Michael Larkin.

Take in the classy and upscale interiors over good food and boozy indulgences like Bread and Butter Milk Punch (HK$170) stirring in bourbon, corn, lemon, pomegranate, toasted bread, and butter, as well as Caviar Martini (HK$170) with either gin or vodka, mixed with vermouth, caviar, rice and nori oil. To pair, slurp on plump single seed oysters from Fukoka with a yuzu and ponzu mignonette as well as other finger food.

Artifact Bar is located at No.1 & 2, BaseHall 02, Shop 5 & 7, LG/F, Jardine House, p. +852 6468 8762. Open Tue-Thu 5pm-1am, Fri-Sat 5pm-2am. Closed on Mon & Sun.

Vista Bar

For folks who love a sky-high view with their tipples, the new Vista Bar in collaboration with Campari, is the idle evening delight. Set alongside the Victoria Harbour, at this venue an Italian aperitivo experience awaits with a crafted Eight Shades of Red cocktail menu, as well as traditional and unique takes on Negroni.

On our try-list is the peking (one) duck (HK$160) featuring duck fat & tamarind washed montelobos espadin mezcal, and wtf (wild turkey frappe) (HK$150) with wild turkey 81 bourbon, spiced pineapple, amaro montenegro, lime, and popcorn cream. Whilst the nitro-negroni ice cream (HK$220) makes for the perfect nightcap topped with gin glaze vermouth caviar. To make the night all the more exciting, expect resident DJs spinning up groovy music alongside cinematic projections.

Vista Bar is located at 29/F & 30/F, One Peking Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, p. +852 2778 3255. Open Sun –Thu 5pm – 12am, Fri & Sat 5pm – 1am.

Things to do & new experiences

Double Ducks by Florentijn Hofman

By now you would’ve already seen the giant rubber ducks which have grazed Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong. Perfectly instagramable and utterly hilarious, the aforementioned is an art exhibition called Double ducks by creative studio AllRightsReserved (ARR) and Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman. The cheeky exhibition first swam over to the harbour-side in 2013. This year, Florentijn Hofman’s iconic rubber ducks stand 18 meters tall, marking the 10th anniversary of its first appearance in the city.

Double Ducks by Florentijn Hofman can be sighted near Tamar Park for a limited period of time.

West Kowloon Art Park

Recently renovated, the once a barren land in West Kowloon Cultural District has transformed to the new West Kowloon Art Park. Quickly becoming a go-to spot for locals, the district is known for its museums, exhibition spaces and theatres.

The Art Park specifically offers just the perfect open space for picnics, relaxing and even biking, surrounded by the harbour. There are also various open-air performances, exhibitions, cultural events, and occasionally gourmet food trucks to indulge in. Stick around till sundown and you’ll able to witness the stunning sunsets and insta-worthy illuminated skyline.

West Kowloon Art Park is located at West Kowloon Cultural District, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Open 6am–11pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.