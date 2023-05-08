'Reminder to myself to stop being a whiny b****': Woman notes 5 takeaways from taking gap year to travel solo

Taking a gap year from studies or work is often used by individuals for experiential learning while they decide on the next step of their educational or professional journey.

For Sharlyn Seet, she made the brave decision last year to put a pause on her studies and embark on a journey around Southeast Asia.

From treks through rice fields in Sapa, Vietnam, or camping overnight at Changi Airport due to missing a flight, Sharlyn has certainly had quite a memorable 2022.

And in March, the avid traveller shared some of her biggest takeaways on TikTok.

Safety issues for female travellers

Given that this was going to be Sharlyn's first solo trip, it was understandable that her mum "absolutely freaked out" upon hearing her plans for taking a gap year.

"To be honest, I was freaking out too. Am I really going to do this?" she wondered.

Her trepidation came largely from an awareness of the dangers of travelling alone as a female.

Sharlyn's advice for those looking to head for a similar trip was to do the necessary research and plan ahead for transportation and accommodation.

The spin instructor added that, as a female traveller going around Southeast Asia, it might be best to return to your accommodation before 9.30pm.

If you're planning on staying out any later than that, take precautionary measures like going out with a group of friends or informing someone you trust regarding your whereabouts, she said.

Other useful pointers for solo female travellers include stocking up on feminine hygiene products and having a medical kit at the ready, as reported by travel guide company Lonely Planet.

Tampons and pads may not be as readily available during your travels, especially if you rely on a specific type and brand.

Your medical kit should be comprehensive with medications to help take care of minor ailments.

Nobody cares about you

Travelling alone can be liberating in the sense that you can try anything you want. Nobody knows you when you're there, after all.

"Be confident and take new opportunities like a boss," Sharlyn said.

She emphasised that you shouldn't "let anybody stop you from doing what you want to do" and to "stop caring about what people who don't matter to us think".

Whether it's going for a spin class overseas or whipping out your camera like an enthusiastic tourist, you do you – as long as you're enjoying yourself (and not hurting others in the process of course).

Sticking to the topic of photo-taking, don't forget to keep snapping too.

While this notion of living in the moment is all well and good, not all of us are blessed with a photographic memory.

Sharlyn admits she's one of those individuals and she had no qualms about documenting her journey around Southeast Asia.

Documenting your travel journey need not be limited to taking photos and posting them on social media.

The travel couple behind Tale of 2 Backpackers suggested starting a travel blog about your experiences. Posts could come in the form of anything, from restaurant reviews to tips you've picked up along the way.

Enjoy the little things in life

Throughout her trip, Sharlyn stumbled into situations that offered her opportunities to reset and reflect.

For example, she was at a restaurant in Vietnam run by a family with a loving dad who felt privileged that he could provide for his family with their cosy eatery.

She was also struck by how "children were happy with the way that they lived" from simply being able to play around a nearby waterfall every day, for instance.

Such experiences had her reflecting on the tendency for many of us to place importance on material goods.

"It's a huge reminder to myself to stop being a whiny b**** about the things I don't have, [and to] treasure what I do have and show gratitude," she said matter-of-factly.

Last but not least, a key takeaway from this solo backpacking experience was how she came out of it a more confident person.

She was forced out of her own comfort zone many times and despite feeling uncomfortable at various moments during her travels, she has no regret about taking this gap year at all.

Likening solo travelling to the character-building Outward Bound School experience, she ended off by recommending it to anyone who is capable of doing so.

And it seems like Singaporeans are on the same wavelength.

A 2019 YouGov survey conducted by the travel and activities booking platform Klook found that more than seven in 10 Singaporeans have either travelled alone or are thinking about it.

So what's the hurdle to giving solo travel a go? Safety and the fear of feeling lonely were major concerns.

A good way to get around these problems is to choose safe lodgings and keep others informed about your daily itinerary.

As for the feelings of loneliness, why not sign up for a local activity or speak to the locals at the places you visit?

Sometimes all it takes is an open mind.

