The Renault Scenic Vision is a compact MPV from the future

Renault has unveiled a new Scenic Vision concept, offering us a glimpse into what future compact MPVs could look like.

Designed for tomorrow

In this future, recyclability is all the rage. Renault claims that 70 per cent of the total mass of the Scenic Vision is made from renewable and recyclable materials. And, 95 per cent of the materials (battery included) are reusable, recoverable and/or recyclable.

But there's more in this innovative look to tomorrow. Because the Renault Scenic Vision is also powered by hydrogen.

Rear-hinged "suicide" doors and no B-pillars offer passengers easy ingress and egress.

PHOTO: Renault Group

A fuel cell, working in tandem with a chargeable 40kWh battery, will animate a 215bhp electric motor here.

So, you get both the benefit of being able to top up your car while sleeping at home, as well as the ability to fill up with hydrogen in as little as five minutes on longer drives.

Its powertrain may be a little far out, but the design of this Renault Scenic Vision certainly is not. Renault says we can expect a similar looking C-segment family-oriented vehicle to adopt the same design touches seen here.

There's not much to complain about, with the car sporting a variety of sculpted surfaces, all converging in a dynamic fashion to hide the otherwise bulbous shape that has come to define the segment.

Family-oriented compact

To enter the Renault Scenic Vision, you touch the Renault logo on the faux B-pillar and are invited to step into the cabin via the rear suicide doors. It's similar to a Rolls-Royce Phantom.

There' s a total of ten widget screens for driver and passenger to make cabin setting changes.

PHOTO: Renault Group

And to further aid ingress/egress, the cockpit and seats also move back to give passengers and the driver maximum room to move around in.

These will return into a position optimised to the morphology of each user once the car is ready to go.

You'll notice that the driver's seat of the Renault Scenic Vision is different from those for the passengers.

A wraparound style seat is used here to ensure the driver's attention stays focussed on the road, while the seats for the passengers are designed to offer more comfort.

As a front passenger, you'll also note the thin and sleek dashboard design, whose purpose is to give the driver the most (ahem) scenic view out onto the road.

PHOTO: Renault Group

The infotainment system offers a total of ten widget screens. These are all configurable, and allow passengers to control functions such as music, climate and interior lighting.

