Resale executive condominiums near MRT stations within a 10-min walk

Buying a resale executive condo (EC) comes with its own perks. Resale executive condo prices are usually more affordable than new launches, so it's suitable for those who want a home with condo facilities but are on a tighter budget.

As a public-private hybrid housing, a resale EC is also closer to full privatisation than a new launch EC and that also means a shorter remaining lease. That's why newly MOP-ed ECs are always popular as they are still fresh in the resale market.

ECs within a short walking distance of MRT stations are even more sought-after as they offer quick access to public transport. When they get fully privatised from the 11th year onwards, they will have a higher value in terms of property investment.

If you are looking for an upgrade from HDB and prefer a shorter waiting time, check out these recommendations of ECs near MRT stations (within 10 minutes' walk!) which MOP-ed within the last two-three years.

**Disclaimer: Walking durations are based on Google Maps estimates. Actual times may vary.

Resale ECs near MRT stations

The Tampines Trilliant

PHOTO: 99.co

MOP: 2020

2020 Number of units: 670

670 Nearest MRT: Tampines MRT (DT32/EW2), 750m (approximately nine minutes' walk)

Tampines MRT (DT32/EW2), 750m (approximately nine minutes' walk) Avg psf price (based on transactions in the past six months): $1,380

The Tampines Trilliant was developed by Sim Lian Pte Ltd. Residents can enjoy plenty of facilities such as the gym, barbeque area, library, sauna, playground, tennis courts, and different kinds of pools.

PHOTO: 99.co

Located along Tampines Central 7, this Tampines EC is within walking distance of the MRT and shopping malls. Numerous schools are found within a two kilometres radius as well. There are at least 12 primary schools, including the popular St Hilda's Primary School and Poi Ching School.

With spacious units of three-bedroom, four-bedroom, and penthouses, The Tampines Trilliant can be a suitable home for different sizes of families. The site is actually surrounded by many HDB developments — it will be convenient for families living nearby who want to upgrade from an HDB as they don't have to move to a new neighbourhood.

CityLife @ Tampines

PHOTO: 99.co

MOP: 2021

2021 Number of units: 514

514 Nearest MRT: Tampines MRT (DT32/EW2), 700m (approximately eight minutes’ walk)

Tampines MRT (DT32/EW2), 700m (approximately eight minutes’ walk) Avg psf price (based on transactions in the past six months): $1,296

CityLife @ Tampines' floor plans offer a wider choice of units. Developed by SingHaiyi, this luxury-hotel style EC has options of two, three, four, and five bedrooms, dual-key units, and penthouses.

PHOTO: 99.co

Located right next to Sun Plaza Park, CityLife @ Tampines provides residents with quick access to modern amenities while also being near lush greenery. The development is also located along Tampines Central 7, thus it's in the same neighbourhood as The Tampines Trilliant.

If you're currently living in nearby HDBs such as Tampines GreenRidges and want to upgrade, it won't be a hassle as your children don't have to worry about changing schools either!

The Rainforest

PHOTO: 99.co

MOP: 2021

2021 Number of units: 466

466 Nearest MRT: Choa Chu Kang MRT (NS4), 700m (approximately nine minutes’ walk)

Choa Chu Kang MRT (NS4), 700m (approximately nine minutes’ walk) Avg psf price (based on transactions in the past six months): $1,251

Situated along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3, The Rainforest EC sits where there's an abundance of nature spots and essential modern amenities. You can take a short walk to Choa Chu Kang MRT or the Lot One Shopping Mall via Choa Chu Kang Park.

PHOTO: 99.co

Being a medium-sized project with full condo facilities, The Rainforest EC by City Developments is a really peaceful home to live in, thanks to its lush landscaping. It offers two, three, four bedrooms, dual-key units, sky suites, and penthouses — diverse layouts are available to cater to the different needs and preferences of buyers.

Chua Chu Kang Primary, South View Primary, and Teck Whye Primary School are within short walkable distances. Families with young children will love this development as it will be easier to secure a place in the primary school balloting exercise.

SkyPark Residences

PHOTO: 99.co

MOP: 2021

2021 Number of units: 506

506 Nearest MRT: Sembawang MRT (NS11), 650m (approximately eight minutes walk)

Sembawang MRT (NS11), 650m (approximately eight minutes walk) Avg psf price (based on transactions in the past six months): $1,220

Every unit at SkyPark Residences offers a touch of luxury — choose from the three, four, and five bedrooms and Maisonettes with quality finishes. Developed by Oasis Development (a joint venture of JBE Holdings and Keong Hong), this EC in Sembawang comes with first-class facilities and great accessibility.

PHOTO: 99.co

Located along Sembawang Crescent, SkyPark Residences is situated opposite the Canberra CC and Sembawang NPC. The popular Wellington Primary and Sembawang Primary Schools are within short walking distance as well.

The neighbourhood is mostly packed with schools (primary and secondary) and HDB developments — flat owners can now upgrade to this luxury resale EC without even having to move out of the street.

Parc Life

PHOTO: 99.co

MOP: 2023

2023 Number of units: 628

628 Nearest MRT: Sembawang MRT (NS11), 750m (approximately 10 minutes walk)

Sembawang MRT (NS11), 750m (approximately 10 minutes walk) Avg psf price (based on transactions in the past six months): $1,192

Just hitting MOP this year, Parc Life condo is definitely on the list if you are looking for a resale EC in a favourable location — the site is on the same street as SkyPark Residences. What's more, Parc Life is located right next to Canberra Park.

PHOTO: 99.co

Parc Life condo has the option of two, three, four, and five-bedroom units. Facility-wise, this EC takes your spa experience to the next level! The full condo facilities include 8 unique spas such as the Hydrotherapy Spa and Lantern Pavilion Spa, among others.

The Brownstone

PHOTO: 99.co

MOP: 2022

2022 Number of units: 638

638 Nearest MRT: Canberra MRT (NS12), 750m (approximately 10 minutes’ walk)

Canberra MRT (NS12), 750m (approximately 10 minutes’ walk) Avg psf price (based on transactions in the past six months): $1,192

Another executive condo by City Developments Ltd, The Brownstone EC, is located at Canberra Drive, a short walk from the Canberra MRT and Canberra Plaza. The neighbourhood offers more laid-back surroundings, green spaces, and plenty of food choices.

PHOTO: 99.co

Sembawang Primary School and Wellington Primary Schools are also still within a one kilometre radius of this executive condo — families with school-going children in Sembawang can move to this development without having to worry about transferring schools.

The Brownstone's unit mix includes two to five bedrooms apartments, so it will conveniently cater to family housing as well.

The Visionaire

PHOTO: 99.co

MOP: 2023

2023 Number of units: 632

632 Nearest MRT: Canberra MRT (NS12), 650m (approximately eight minutes walk)

Canberra MRT (NS12), 650m (approximately eight minutes walk) Avg psf price (based on transactions in the past six months): $1,087

Located even closer to Canberra MRT Station, The Visionaire has entered the resale market this year. It offers two, three, and four-bedroom units to choose from. This executive condo is also along Canberra Drive, so it has the same nearby amenities as The Brownstone. However, The Visionaire is situated just opposite Bukit Canberra.

PHOTO: 99.co

So you'll have a sports and community hub, a hawker centre, a gym, a swimming complex, and a polyclinic all at your doorstep. Education-wise, all the schools in Sembawang and neighbouring areas are still close by. There are at least 10 primary schools within a two kilometres radius of The Visionaire EC.

ALSO READ: 5 unique loft units under $960k

This article was first published in 99.co.