5 unique loft units under $960k

Stackedhomes
PHOTO: 8 Bassein

For those who want something a little different to call home, living in a loft has probably crossed your mind at least once. While it’s not for everyone, its distinctive high ceilings and bigger window panels are charming features that would give you more room to be creative. 

In fact, lofts originated in Paris and were designed for artists who needed the height to create oversized art pieces – very apt for more artistic homeowners who like a bit of a twist to their space. 

In this week’s Units Of The Week, we have shortlisted five loft units priced under $960K for those who want to attain an ideal loft on a budget. 

Kingsford Waterbay

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

$850,000

Attribute Info
Address 70 Upper Serangoon View 533883 
Tenure  99-year Leasehold
Size  657 sqft 
$PSF $1,293.76 PSF
Developer Kingsford Property Development Pte Ltd
TOP 2018

Why I like it

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Hillsta

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

$850,000

Attribute Info
Address 68 Phoenix Road 668202
Tenure  99-year Leasehold 
Size  624 sqft 
$PSF $1,362.18 PSF
Developer TrustHouse Pte Ltd
TOP 2016

Why I like it

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

8 Bassein

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

$860,000

Attribute Info
Address 8 Bassein Road 309838
Tenure  Freehold 
Size  452 sqft 
$PSF $1,902.65 PSF
Developer World Class Developments (City Central) Pte Ltd
TOP 2015

Why I like it

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The Tennery

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

$880,000

Attribute Info
Address 3 Woodlands Road 677901
Tenure  99-year Leasehold
Size  614 SQFT 
$PSF $1,433.22 PSF
Developer Dollar Land Singapore Private Limited
TOP 2013

Why I like it

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Watertown

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

$958,000

Attribute Info
Address 71 Punggol Central 828755
Tenure  99-year Leasehold 
Size  603 sqft 
$PSF $1,588.72 PSF
Developer Far East Organization, Frasers Centrepoint, Sekisui House Ltd
TOP 2017

Why I like it

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

