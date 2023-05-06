5 unique loft units under $960k

For those who want something a little different to call home, living in a loft has probably crossed your mind at least once. While it’s not for everyone, its distinctive high ceilings and bigger window panels are charming features that would give you more room to be creative.

In fact, lofts originated in Paris and were designed for artists who needed the height to create oversized art pieces – very apt for more artistic homeowners who like a bit of a twist to their space.

In this week’s Units Of The Week, we have shortlisted five loft units priced under $960K for those who want to attain an ideal loft on a budget.

Kingsford Waterbay

$850,000

Attribute Info Address 70 Upper Serangoon View 533883 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 657 sqft $PSF $1,293.76 PSF Developer Kingsford Property Development Pte Ltd TOP 2018

Why I like it

Hillsta

$850,000

Attribute Info Address 68 Phoenix Road 668202 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 624 sqft $PSF $1,362.18 PSF Developer TrustHouse Pte Ltd TOP 2016

Why I like it

8 Bassein

$860,000

Attribute Info Address 8 Bassein Road 309838 Tenure Freehold Size 452 sqft $PSF $1,902.65 PSF Developer World Class Developments (City Central) Pte Ltd TOP 2015

Why I like it

The Tennery

$880,000

Attribute Info Address 3 Woodlands Road 677901 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 614 SQFT $PSF $1,433.22 PSF Developer Dollar Land Singapore Private Limited TOP 2013

Why I like it

Watertown

$958,000

Attribute Info Address 71 Punggol Central 828755 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 603 sqft $PSF $1,588.72 PSF Developer Far East Organization, Frasers Centrepoint, Sekisui House Ltd TOP 2017

Why I like it

