5 unique loft units under $960k

For those who want something a little different to call home, living in a loft has probably crossed your mind at least once. While it’s not for everyone, its distinctive high ceilings and bigger window panels are charming features that would give you more room to be creative.
In fact, lofts originated in Paris and were designed for artists who needed the height to create oversized art pieces – very apt for more artistic homeowners who like a bit of a twist to their space.
In this week’s Units Of The Week, we have shortlisted five loft units priced under $960K for those who want to attain an ideal loft on a budget.
Kingsford Waterbay
$850,000
|Attribute
|Info
|Address
|70 Upper Serangoon View 533883
|Tenure
|99-year Leasehold
|Size
|657 sqft
|$PSF
|$1,293.76 PSF
|Developer
|Kingsford Property Development Pte Ltd
|TOP
|2018
Why I like it
Hillsta
$850,000
|Attribute
|Info
|Address
|68 Phoenix Road 668202
|Tenure
|99-year Leasehold
|Size
|624 sqft
|$PSF
|$1,362.18 PSF
|Developer
|TrustHouse Pte Ltd
|TOP
|2016
Why I like it
8 Bassein
$860,000
|Attribute
|Info
|Address
|8 Bassein Road 309838
|Tenure
|Freehold
|Size
|452 sqft
|$PSF
|$1,902.65 PSF
|Developer
|World Class Developments (City Central) Pte Ltd
|TOP
|2015
Why I like it
The Tennery
$880,000
|Attribute
|Info
|Address
|3 Woodlands Road 677901
|Tenure
|99-year Leasehold
|Size
|614 SQFT
|$PSF
|$1,433.22 PSF
|Developer
|Dollar Land Singapore Private Limited
|TOP
|2013
Why I like it
Watertown
$958,000
|Attribute
|Info
|Address
|71 Punggol Central 828755
|Tenure
|99-year Leasehold
|Size
|603 sqft
|$PSF
|$1,588.72 PSF
|Developer
|Far East Organization, Frasers Centrepoint, Sekisui House Ltd
|TOP
|2017
Why I like it
This article was first published in Stackedhomes.