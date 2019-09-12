This luxury confinement centre in Singapore which costs $12k per stay is making me want to have my first child

Read also

That question hasn't fazed us, and neither has playing with our cute nephews and nieces inspired me to have one of my own too.

What did actually make me reconsider family planning, and maybe dispelled some of the concerns I had about post-natal care, was seeing a friend post about her luxurious experience at a confinement centre in Malaysia last year, with rooms that looked like those in five-star hotels.

I joked to my husband that if similar confinement centres sprouted up in Singapore, then would I consider having a child — that's if we can afford the hefty price tag that comes along with it.

Well, the joke's on me.

According to a recent report in CNA Luxury, a new luxury confinement centre will be opening in 2020, offering resort-like amenities for new mums.

PHOTO: Kai Suites

Located in Newton, a standard package at Kai Suites will set you back $12,000, including a three-month pre-natal programme, a seven-day stay in (with the option of 30 days or more), and a three-month post-natal programme where you'll be taught how to properly care for and bathe a baby as well as breastfeeding techniques.

There are specially-curated exercise programmes for different stages of pregnancy and post-delivery, and a week’s worth of traditional Javanese jamu wraps available for mums who want to tone the abdominal area and get back in shape after giving birth.

According to the interview with Kevin Kwee, co-founder of Kai Suites, mums will be treated to "Michelin-star style" meals prepared by doctors, nutritionists and chefs during their stay. The kitchen can also cater a romantic dinner or a full family meal for up to eight people to welcome the newest addition to the family.

That's not all. A full butler service will be available during the stay, complete with salon and wellness sessions. You can get your hair and facials done or meditate to reset your mind and body while your baby is taken care of by a team of experienced ex-maternity ward staff.

There are only 18 suites and 80 staff on the premises, so every mum and baby is assured of the attention and care needed during their stay.

PHOTO: Kai Suites

IS STAYING IN A CONFINEMENT CENTRE WORTH IT?

For regular folks, hiring a confinement nanny will cost you anywhere between $2,100 to $5,000 for a full-time nanny who will be staying over at your house for a month.