Restaurant review: Explore the culinary map of Asia with Coriander Leaf at Singapore Polo Club

In commemoration of Coriander Leaf ’s 20th anniversary, the beloved Pan-Asian restaurant at Chijmes has branched out with a second location at the Singapore Polo Club (SPC).

Boasting flavours from across the Asianic continent, Coriander Leaf commits itself to the celebration of regional herbs, spices and spirits. Expect to see old favourites from the flagship restaurant at Chijmes alongside exclusive new menu items and an extensive bar programme unique to SPC.

Located at one of Singapore’s most historic sporting and social clubs, Coriander Leaf exudes a sort of casual luxury with its chic colour scheme and contemporary design.

The restaurant features an open kitchen on one side and a floor-to-ceiling glass window on the other, providing guests with the dual experience of admiring the chefs’ craftsmanship while gushing over the players that may be active out in the fields. Similarly, the adjoining outdoor veranda provides guests with a full view of the polo fields.

PHOTO: Coriander Leaf

In line with their Asianic roots, their menu showcases communal sharing plates that encourage interaction between diners. Uniquely structured by their standout flavours, dishes are categorised into five distinct verticals — Fresh, Familiar, Spicy, Umami and Sweet. While undoubtedly an interesting way to display their dishes, we did find it hard to identify appetisers from main courses.

Coriander Leaf’s bar greets guests with dark colours and sleek lines, inviting guests further into the restaurant with a drink in tow. A crowd favourite, the sweet Miracles at CHIJMES ($18) combines local Brass Lion Butterfly Pea gin and butterfly pea syrup with lemon juice and cucumber bitters.

Left: Dark Shadows Margarita (S$18), Right: Miracles at CHIJMES ($18)

PHOTO: Coriander Leaf

Another must-try is the Dark Shadows Margarita ($18). Spicy and smokey, this seductive drink features Tequila Blanco infused with tandoor oven-roasted shishito peppers, alongside pomegranate molasses, lime juice, and hibiscus tea. Garnished with shishito pepper and a rim of black lava salt, it’s also a visual standout.

ALSO READ: Restaurant review: Chura Sushi Bar presents stunning sushi and cocktails at Suntec City

With drinks secured, starters are the natural follow-up. From the Fresh vertical, the Pomelo Salad ($15) features watercress, mint and copious amounts of fresh pomelo doused in a roasted shallot chilli dressing for the perfect balance of sweet and sour.

Muhamarra and Labne, Pita Chips (S$16) & Pomelo Salad ($15)

PHOTO: Coriander Leaf

Fans of Middle-eastern cuisine would enjoy the Muhamarra and Labne, Pita Chips ($16). With a fragrant roasted capsicum dip blended with pomegranate molasses and nuts, a tangy yoghurt dip with a hint of garlic, and some crisp pita chips, the platter will certainly get your appetite going.

For something more safe, opt for the delicious but predictable Crab Cakes ($16) from the Umami vertical sees a good mix of crab meat from the claw and body as well as Thai spices.

Coriander Leaf is incredibly proud of their signature Chicken Haleem ($20). Exclusive to the SPC outlet, this dish was created by Founder Samia Ahad. Think chicken, bulghur wheat, dal, ghee and homemade garam masala slow-cooked for over 24 hours for a thick and rich consistency. This dish is phenomenally hearty, aromatic, with plenty of depth. Slightly salty on its own, the Chicken Haleem is best enjoyed with a side of Butter Naan ($6).

Chicken Haleem ($20)

PHOTO: Coriander Leaf

Another menu item exclusive to SPC is the Nonya Assam Seabass ($25). Fresh fish is simmered with a rempah that is made daily in-house and belimbing, a sour fruit native to Indonesia and Malaysia, to create a harmonious and mouth-watering blend of sweet and sour. Fried okra and eggplant are then added for an additional crunch factor. Don’t let its Spicy category fool you though, it barely has a trace of spiciness.

When it comes to dessert, Coriander Leaf doesn’t disappoints either. Inspired by the flavours of the well-loved Chinese Rojak, the Ginger Flower and Lychee Sorbet ($16) showcases ginger flower and lychee sorbet, served with smoked pineapple, pineapple jam, love letter tuille, as well as a roasted peanut cookie.

ALSO READ: Restaurant review: Dopo Teatro brings a touch of Italian flair to the Esplanade

Individually, the components are fabulous but when eaten together, they produce a flavour that is mind-bogglingly similar to that of Rojak. That might not sound appealing, but trust us on this one.

Ginger Flower and Lychee Sorbet ($16)

PHOTO: Coriander Leaf

For those that grew up on the milky White Rabbit candies, indulge in the warm glow of nostalgia with the White Rabbit Ice Cream Sandwiches ($14).

Made by melting actual White Rabbit candy with vanilla bean crème anglaise, this creamy dream is served pressed between two wafer thins alongside a raspberry coulis. Served in sets of fours, you’ll need nimble fingers to snatch them up or you’ll be left in the dust.

ALSO READ: Kingdom of Belgians brings Belgian-French cuisine to Robertson Quay

We don’t say this often, but dining at Coriander Leaf SPC is an amazing experience. Lovely views aside, the thought poured into each menu item deserves much appreciation. Members of the public are welcome to dine from Tuesdays to Fridays. When you’re there, don’t be afraid to have a chat with the staff. They take pride in their craft and it shows.

Coriander Leaf is located at 80 Mount Pleasant Rd, Singapore 298334, p. +6597731207. Open Mon-Sat 6pm – 10.30pm, Sun 6pm – 10pm. Coriander Leaf is available for islandwide delivery with two hour advance order here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.