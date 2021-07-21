Restaurant review: Chura Sushi Bar presents stunning sushi and cocktails at Suntec City

Translating to ‘beautiful’ in Okinawan, Chura Sushi Bar is proof that a meal can be good-looking, tasty, and wallet-friendly.

This aesthetically focused Japanese restaurant brings the proverbial ‘feast for the eyes’ to diners at Suntec City, where it stands out amongst the fast casual restaurants (especially due to its location between Jollibee and MOS Burger).

With fresh ingredients imported from Japan – including a few from Okinawa – their menu delivers an array of colourful cocktails alongside beautifully plated sushi.

Left: Tokyo Drift (S$18), Right: Sake Fizz ($15)

PHOTO: Chura Sushi Bar

It’s not easy to come by affordable cocktails these days, so the $15 price tag on their in-house tipples drew our attention. The gin-based Chura Sour is a winner that borrows its tartness from yuzu and shiquasa (a type of citrus from Okinawa).

Another drink not overwhelming sweet is the beautiful two-toned Sake Fizz ($15). The vodka and sake cocktail with peach syrup and butterfly pea tea is so crushable that one might forget it’s an alcoholic beverage.

Chura Sushi Bar has also worked with the House of Suntory — the distillery giant crafting quintessentially Japanese spirits – on more complex and spirit forward drinks.

Pairing Chita Whiskey and Cointreau with yuzu juice, Tokyo Drift ($18) is one. Though not particularly stunning, we enjoyed the tinge of liquorice edging into a slightly charred note from the whiskey in the finish.

Chura Ladies’ Set ($19.8)

PHOTO: Chura Sushi Bar

Food wise, we wouldn’t say the Chura Ladies’ Set ($19.80) is just for the ladies. Rather, those looking to sample a variety of different dishes from the restaurant can enjoy six different pieces of Temari sushi – including salmon, ikura, Japanese scallop, and Okinawan sea grapes – served in a wooden birdcage alongside a bowl of mini cold udon and three appetisers of the day.

The appetisers in our set that also feature on the menu were Truffle Edamame ($6.80) and Ika Karaage ($8.80)

The Chura Chirashi ($25.80) is another great way to sample the different Japanese seafood available.

Artfully decked out with a colourful array of cubed sashimi (there’s uni, red snapper and marinated white tuna on top of the usual suspects), tamago, and pickled lotus root over a bed of seasoned rice, it took us a couple of minutes to decide where to start digging in.

Volcano Roll ($15.8)

PHOTO: Facebook/churasushibarSG

Of course, we couldn’t leave a sushi bar without trying its sushi. Despite throwing plenty of ingredients together in a roll, Chura’s Signature ($25.80) is an all-star dish that works.

Tuna, salmon, marinated white tuna, seasoned gourd, marinated radish, and tamago come together in a cohesive, delicious dish. Plus the toppings and garnishes of ikura, sea grapes, uni, and caviar definitely feels like value for money.

If sashimi is not for you, then perhaps deep-fried tempura shrimp and Japanese cucumber encased in tempura-battered seaweed, doused in spicy ‘volcano’ sauce and nacho cheese, and served on a platform of effervescent dry ice will appeal.

The Volcano Roll ($15.8) may sound incredibly tempting for tempura lovers, but due to the deep-frying, the overall texture of the sushi suffers. Lacking the crunch and flavour one would expect from tempura, we were incredibly underwhelmed.

Miyazaki Wagyu with Uni and Caviar (Aburi) ($18.8)

PHOTO: Facebook/churasushibarSG

Fortunately, the Miyazaki Wagyu with Uni and Caviar ($18.80) was there to pick things back up. Sea urchin and caviar sit atop a slice of seared Miyazaki Wagyu beef and seasoned rice, resulting in a melodious blend of flavours that also highlights the individual taste profiles of each component.

Rounding off our gut-busting dinner, the Matcha Mousse ($6.80) is the bittersweet answer to the end to your time at Chura Sushi Bar.

Creamy with just the right amount of matcha flavour, dig deep for the layer of too-sweet azuki bean paste. Nonetheless, the mousse is light, airy and will not leave you feeling bogged down!

Chura Sushi Bar is located at 3 Temasek Boulevard #B1-122A Suntec City Mall, Singapore 038983. +65 6970 9101. Open daily 11am – 10pm. Chura Sushi Bar is available for islandwide delivery; order here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.