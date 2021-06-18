12 Omakase restaurants in Singapore for the ultimate Japanese experience

Konichiwa! Missing your Japan travels filled with food and culture? Although we can’t travel just yet, you still can get the ultimate Japanese experience at these premium Omakase restaurants.

“Omakase”, which is a unique Japanese dining experience where you “leave it up to the chef”, grew out of the latter half of the 20th Century. As more Japanese grew affluent, more started accessing sushi restaurants, even while they did not know much about fish.

To save the embarrassment of not knowing the different types of the fish and their parts, there needed a way to leave the menu to the chef. Thus, omakase was born.

Of course, omakase today is synonymous with opulence and quality. Indeed, many omakase restaurants in Singapore offer unique dining experiences and only the best quality ingredients.

While omakase has evolved and adapted to the changing times, you’d still be able to experience what it is like to leave the menu to the chef.

Here are our top picks of omakase restaurants that you should try out in Singapore, just in time for International Sushi Day on 18 June 2021, Friday!

1. Shoukouwa Restaurant

Diners at Shoukouwa can savour an authentic, fine-dining edomae sushi experience that is direct from Ginza in Tokyo. In edomae sushi, fish is marinated and preserved for a few days rather than served fresh — something Shoukouwa prides itself in.

With no more than eight seats right in front of the chef’s preparation table, guests here will enjoy direct interaction with, and personalised attention from the talented chefs.

For these, the restaurant was awarded with two Michelin stars in 2016 and 2018, solidifying its reputation as a must-try destination that is worth a detour.

A lunch omakase set costs $480++ per person, but is well justified by the quality of both the meal and the dining experience. For dinner , choose between the $480 Hana omakase menu, or the $650++ En omakase menu. Don’t forget to end off the day with some of their exquisite sakes.

Shoukouwa Restaurant

Address: #02-02A One Fullerton, 1 Fullerton Road, 049213

Tel: 6423 9939

Opening hours: 12.15 p.m. to 3 p.m. (Lunch; Tues. to Sat.); Seating timings: 6 p.m./8.15p.m. to 10 p.m. (Dinner; Tues. to Sun.). Closed on Mondays

2. Ki-Sho

Meaning “aristocratic craftsmanship”, Ki-sho reflects a value the restaurant deeply ingrains in every aspect of the dining journey they intend for their guests.

From the architecture of the building to the vessels that contain the food, right down to the seasonally inspired ingredients, Ki-sho aims to be a culinary showcase for Japanese artisanship delivered with omotenashi (Japanese hospitality).

The restaurant stands by their philosophy: “Food replenishes the soul”, and constantly seeks to find new ways to delight their guests. For lunch, be inspired by the Taihaku omakase set ($250++ per person). And for dinner, be awed by the Kai omakase menu ($450++ per person).

Both meals feature premium wagyu beef and only the freshest of seafood. Afterwards, indulge a little with their sake menu.

Ki Sho

Address: 29 Scotts Road, 228224

Tel: 6733 5251

Opening hours: 12 pm to 2.30 pm (Lunch; Mon. to Fri.) / 6.30 pm to 10.30 pm (Dinner; Mon. to Sat.). Closed on Sundays

3. KYUU by Shunsui

Opened in October 2017, KYUU by Shunsui uses ingredients sourced from Japan to serve sashimi and robatayaki (charcoal grill). The culinary team at KYUU by Sunsui is led by Chef Taka Suzuki, and offers a ten-course omakase sashimi and robatayaki course menu and a la carte menu as well.

An extensive list of beverages, including umeshu, shochu, highballs, wines (red, white and sparkling), champagne and over 50 different labels of sake are also available. The omakase course starts at $129++ per person, while the upgraded menu goes for $179++ per person.

Expect items like truffle chawanmushi, wagyu beef, and king crab during your meal here. The ambience also transports you back to an Izakaya in the streets of Tokyo.

KYUU by Shunsui

Address: 29 Keong Saik Rd., 089136

Tel: 6221 7098

Opening hours: 6 pm to 11 pm (Tue. to Sun.). Closed on Mondays

4. Sushi Mitsuya

Sushi Mitsuya is a niche Japanese Sushi restaurant focused on providing an exclusive and bespoke dining experience, taking the art of omakase to heights as yet unexplored. The intimate hinoki-wood sushi counter will be helmed by Head Chef, Ryosuke Harada.

The looks forward to serving Singapore diners the finest sushi in the edomae tradition, interlaced with his innovative creations known affectionately as “Harada-style” sushi. For lunch , opt for the various set meals on the menu.

During dinner, sit back and enjoy the intricate omakase menu designed by the chef. Whatever you go for, you’d be sure to expect the service with outstanding hospitality. The sushi counter seats 18 pax, and private rooms available.

Sushi Mitsuya

Address: 60 Tras St., 078999

Tel: 6438 2608

Opening hours: 12 pm to 3 pm (Lunch; Mon. to Sat.) / 6 pm to 11 pm (Dinner; Mon. to Sat.). Closed on Sundays

5. The Gyu Bar

The Gyu Bar is a contemporary Yakiniku dining and bar concept that specialises in premium Wa-Oh Japanese beef from Kumamoto.

Set in a modern setting reminiscent of old world elegance, the 35 seater restaurant is the perfect backdrop to create unforgettable conversations and memories for gourmet food lovers and aficionados alike.

The Gyu Bar also diversifies its menu with other quality sourced meats and seafood, organic rice and condiments from specialists farmers and award winning suppliers.

The Chef’s omakase is available for dinner (with advance reservation required), starting at $138++. To top it all off, all guests will be treated to a glass of sake on the house in the spirit of omotenashi.

The Gyu Bar

Address: #01-08 30 Stevens Rd., 257840

Tel: 6732 0702

Opening hours: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 10.00 p.m. (daily)

6. Shinji by Kanesaka

Shinji by Kanesaka is an extension of 1 Michelin star Chef Shinji Kanesaka’s Edo-style sushi restaurant first set up in Tokyo’s exclusive Ginza district.

The deep-rooted philosophy underpinning this endeavour is simply a passionate desire to share an appreciation for age-old Japanese culinary traditions without compromising its integrity.

The restaurant, which has a list of awards and accolades as extensive as its menu , has two locations in Singapore — St. Regis Hotel and the Carlton Hotel Singapore.

Omakase menus that are skilfully executed by a native Japanese team of artisan chefs are available for both lunch and dinner (starting from $250++ and $300++ respectively).

Shinji by Kanesaka (St. Regis Hotel)

Address: 29 Tanglin Road, 247911

Tel: 6884 8239

Opening hours: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. (Lunch; Mon. to Sat.) / 6 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. (Dinner; Mon. to Sat.). Closed on Sundays

Shinji by Kanesaka (Carlton Hotel)

Address: 76 Bras Basah Rd., 189558

Tel: 6338 6131

Opening hours: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. (Lunch; Mon. to Sat.) / 6 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. (Dinner; Mon. to Sat.). Closed on Sundays

7. Ginza Sushi-Ichi

In a quest to establish their own traditions, Ginza Sushi-Ichi started with humble beginnings in the vibrant Ginza district of Tokyo.

Over the years, the restaurant has built up a reputation as a premier venue offering the best of Japanese delicacies. Besides the main restaurant at Ginza, outlets in Singapore and Bangkok were nominated multiple times in the prestigious Michelin guide.

Today, Ginza Sushi-Ichi invites guests on board for a extraordinary dining experience filled with sumptuous Japanese fare of the finest ingredients, crafted by their professionally skilled chefs and their warm hospitality. The lunch omakase menu starts at $240++, while the dinner omakase menu begins at $430++. On the menu are also sushi and nigiri courses.

Ginza Sushi-Ichi

Address: 320 Orchard Rd., 238865

Tel: 6235 5514

Opening hours: 12 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. (Lunch; Tues. to Sun.) / 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. (Dinner; Tues. to Sat.) / 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Dinner; Sun.). Closed on Mondays

8. Fat Cow

Spanning slightly over 3500 square feet, Fat Cow restaurant’s design takes a contemporary approach to the Japanese “Wabi-Sabi” concept – the art of finding beauty in things modest, simple and humble.

This luxurious Japanese restaurant serves a handpicked selection of the finest Wagyu from reputable farms around the world.

Through customised beef experiences, guests can enjoy their choice of beef over a variety of Japanese preparation methods – Shabu-Shabu, Sukiyaki, Hobayaki or the ever-popular Sumibiyaki (charcoal-grill).

Diners will have a choice between the Sumire omakase menu from $120++ per person or the Nagoyaka omakase menu from $250++ per person. Both menus feature a glass of Roku Gin at the end of the meal.

Fat Cow

Address: #01-01/02, 1 Orchard Boulevard, 248649

Tel: 6735 0308

Opening Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Lunch; daily) / 5 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. (Dinner; daily).

9. Sushi Kimura

Sushi Kimura, a 22-seater fine-dining sushi-ya, provides guests a private and intimate setting designed to invoke tradition and the four seasons through the use of centuries-old Noren (room dividers), heirlooms of Chef Kimura, and fine Japanese earthen wall plastering.

Guests can expect to enjoy seasonally curated edomae-style delicacies, fresh premium ingredients from different parts of Japan, complemented with personally sourced organic staples and a meticulously paired sake and wine list.

For lunch, choose between three sushi menu sets starting from $180++. For dinner, indulge in the premium Rikyu set from $400++ per person.

Sushi Kimura

Address: #01-07, 390 Orchard Rd., 238871

Tel: 6734 3520 / 8428 0073

Opening hours: 12.30 p.m. to 3 p.m. (Lunch; daily) / 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Dinner; daily)

10. Sushi Ayumu

The name “Ayu-mu” means walking towards a new beginning. 3 years ago, the team behind this famed restaurant started Sushi Ayumu with the fervent desire to share the rich heritage of edomae sushi.

Chef Masa, now leading Sushi Ayumu, has led other restaurants like Ginza Sushi-Ichi and Shoukouwa to receive their Michelin stars. Now, he readies himself to welcome new guests to Sushi Ayumu where new levels of dining experiences await.

For both lunch and dinner , treat yourself to the omakase Shiwasu menu or the omakase Minazuki menu, starting from $320++ and $460++ per person respectively. For dinner, the omakase Minazuki menu is available from $460++ per person.

Sushi Ayumu

Address: #01-07, 390 Orchard Rd., 238871

Tel: 6734 3520 / 8428 0073

Opening Hours: 12.30 p.m. to 3 p.m. (Lunch; daily) / 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Dinner; daily).

11. Hakumai Sushi & Omakase

Hakumai Sushi & Omakase loves Japanese food as much as you do. From Niigata Perfecture’s koshi rice to Tsukiji Market’s seasonal seafood, every ingredient is imported from the Japan. Guests are treated like family, and the restaurant is home to a highly skilled yet down-to-earth team.

The chef commands over two decades of experience in haute Japanese cuisine and is renowned for his authentic omakase and creative culinary expressions.

Experience a new interpretation of fundamentalist Japanese cuisine here at Hakumai Sushi & Omakase. Choose between a menu of three omakase sets for both lunch and dinner. Prices start at $88.80++ for a sushi omakase set. Otherwise, explore their extensive menu for other ala carte items.

Hakumai Sushi & Omakase

Address: #01-50A, 10 Anson Rd., 079903

Tel: 6224 4790

Opening hours: 11.30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Lunch; Mon. to Sat.) / 6 p.m. to 10.15 p.m. (Dinner; Mon. to Sat.). Closed on Sundays

12. Sushi Jiro

Home to one of the finest dining experiences in Singapore, Sushi Jiro serves up authentic Japanese cuisine specialising in fresh handpicked produce air-flown up to four times a week from Japan.

Renowned for exquisite Sushi and Omakase courses, Sushi Jiro serves up only top quality Japanese produce that’s set to satisfy palates.

The cuisine is complemented by an interior beautifully set in warm and inviting hues through the eclectic use of imported Japanese wood and furnishings.

The Keppel Bay restaurant also overlooks the picturesque marina which excites both your sights and your tastebuds. Opt for a 6-course, 8-course or 10-course omakase menu which starts from $180++ per person.

And don’t forget to end off the meal with a glass of sake and the beautiful views from both locations.

Sushi Jiro (Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay)

Address: #04-60, 6 Raffles Boulevard, 039594

Tel: 6445 3055

Opening hours: 11.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. (Lunch; daily) / 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Dinner; daily)

Sushi Jiro (Keppel Bay)

Address: #02-01 Marina At Keppel Bay, 2 Keppel Bay Vista, 098382

Tel: 6252 4333

Opening hours: 11.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. (Lunch; daily) / 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Dinner; daily)

