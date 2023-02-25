Retro furniture and decor: Where to shop for 70s & 80s aesthetic in Singapore

Everybody in interior knows, the 2000s are out, and the 70s and 80s are in. If you've been following our interior design and decor trends for 2023, you know that this year colours, curves and arches are back in full force — and what's more prominent of this than the funky retro designs of the 70s and 80s?

Inspired by TikTok's recent resurgence of this interior design aesthetic? Here's how you can turn your house to colourful playground with these furniture and decor stores.

Ikea

PHOTO: Ikea

We know you might be thinking: Ikea for a furniture article? How original. But hear us out! Known for its usual and pretty minimal swiss vibe, Ikea is now taking things up a notch, injecting a youthful new energy to its designs.

In a now viral collection called VARMBLIXT, Ikea has joined hands with Rotterdam-based designer Sabine Marcelis. The collection explores sculptural design and light featuring twenty products including lighting, objects, unique serve ware, vibrant rugs and more.

Some of the pieces that have impressed netizens include the donut-shaped orange glass lamp ($79), a playful vase ($14.90) with a glass ball inside to keep flower stems in place, and circular coffee tables ($329). Shop the collection here.

Lorgan’s The Retro Store

PHOTO: Facebook/Lorgan's The Retro Store

A spot only true interior junkies would know about, Lorgan's The Retro Store is a hidden gem at Paya Lebar. Be warned, stocked with one of the best collections of mid-century modern furniture, you are sure to walk away with something when you step into the studio.

Definitely a recommendation for folks looking for visionary interest, pop-art, unique looking chairs and lamps, look hard enough and you might just be able to find old school American diner inspired red bar stools — totally retro!

Shop the collection here or visit Orion@Paya Lebar, 160 Paya Lebar Road, #02-07 Singapore, Singapore 409022. Open Wednesday to Monday, 10.30am-6pm. Closed Tuesday.

Cozymatic

PHOTO: Cozymatic

Easily connecting consumers with a international selection of furnishing and home decor manufacturers, Cozymatic makes shopping for interior super convenient and accessible. Shop your favourite Scandinavian brands, industrial and even retro pieces in a matter of a few scrolls.

Fitting our theme, we particularly adore the Jacky Solid Cherrywood Accent Cabinet ($695) a chic way to display our turntable and records like in the 70s and 80s.

For something unique, the Matthau Standing Magazine Rack ($1,062) is quite something out of the ordinary, whilst the Tenley Petal Desk ($881) adds that burst of colour and grooviness that we need. Shop the collection here.

Smoke By Shou Sugi Ban Gallery

PHOTO: Smoke

Just like us, Smoke By Shou Sugi Ban Gallery knows that the the 80s were a great time to be alive. In the brand’s Retro and Orter line, the 80’s are reborn with geometric shapes, prints, and everything bigger and better.

Kicking goodbye to minimalism, the mid-century vintage collection brings back the zest of life from the retro era with pieces like the busy Emsley Armchair with a pop of orange and the stripped Neukkim Sofa, inspired by the ing sofa silhouette in the 70s. Shop the collection here.

FortyTwo

PHOTO: FortyTwo

An affordable, yet trendy online furniture store, we’ve come to quite enjoy shopping for our dream space at FortyTwo. Keeping up with the retro trend the online store has welcomed a swarm of new pieces.

From fluffy, elegant and curved-designed chairs ($399.90), to well-crafted asymmetrical funky tables ($399.90), the website has got what you need.

Something we couldn’t wait to add to our virtual cart was the futuristic Pickworth Pendant Lamp ($149.90), ready to make a statement with its tear-drop shape and inviting glow. Shop the collection here.

Abitex Designs

PHOTO: Abitex

Keeping the theme of extraordinary chairs going, Abitex Designs operates on four different philosophies — craftsmanship, quality, creativity and trust.

Having been in the business for over 35 years, the brand has established itself as a undoubtable choice of architects, interior designers, and home owners. Some pieces that stood out to us include the structured BORNEO Armchair upholstered in leather.

Alternatively, the more casual SHERBET Lounge Chair boasts a contrary chic pink look with velvety upholstery to sink into. You’ll also find loud prints and asymmetrical pieces on the website. Shop the collection here.

Your Lagom

PHOTO: Your Lagom

For groovy kitchen-wear and decor pieces, look no further than Your Lagom. Here you’ll be able to find everything curved, pieces with circular silhouettes, odd shapes and colourful pieces.

Think rustic plates, wall decorations and tapestries, and more. Our favourites include the Three Tier Yellow Glass Cup ($24.90) sporting a opaque pastel yellow shade, paired with the cutest pink handle, as well as the Wavy Handle Mustard Glass Cup ($12.45).

The Bagel Vase ($31.90) is also a versatile piece that would fit into any aesthetic or space. Shop the collection here.

Roche Bobois

PHOTO: Roche Bobois

Working closely with renowned designers, Roche Bobois offers a broad range of exclusive made-to-order designs.

With European designs and premium-quality in mind, you can expect luxe items manufactured with a high level of customisation. Some of the nostalgic 70’s and 80’s trends have been incorporated in recent works by Sacha Lakic, Stephen Burks, Fabrice Berrux, Cédric Ragot, and Kenzo Takada.

The designs see forms of bubble-inspired furnishings, large conversational sofas, and splashes of colours and prints. Shop the collection here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.

ALSO READ: 10 decor mistakes that can make your home look cheap