The retro-inspired sweater vest is here to stay - here's how to wear it in Singapore weather

The preppy, chic sweater vest is back in style!

While these vests typically come in cashmere or wool and are geared towards winter weather, brands like Miu Miu and Coach are incorporating it in their spring summer 2021 collections – making it wearable even in Singapore’s weather.

Ahead, our top seven picks you’ll want to rock on the streets — talk about putting a little prep in your step.

1. Technical cashemere reversible sleeveless sweater, Dior

PHOTO: Dior

This Dior sweater vest is reversible so you can wear the solid navy blue with your favourite pair of jeans or turn it over to show off the Dior Oblique motif. How’s that for more bang for your buck?

Buy it here.

2. Shetland wool crew sweater, $1,720, Miu Miu

PHOTO: Miu Miu

A little bling never hurt anyone and this sleeveless pink sweater vest is embellished with bejewelled flowers — a great number to add a little dazzle to your ensemble.

Buy it here.

3. Lady bug wool-blend sweater, $795, Coach

PHOTO: Coach

Why do we love this Coach sweater vest? The playful ladybug pattern, of course.

Buy it here.

4. Chicken & Slim merino wool vest, $380, Tory Burch

PHOTO: Tory Burch

Taking references from ’70s sportswear with its shrunken size, this Tory Burch vest features a charming illustration of a family with their beloved dogs.

Buy it here.

5. Roberto Collina knitted argyle top, FarFetch

PHOTO: Roberto Collina

Go full-on preppy with this sweater vest that comes with an oversized argyle print.

Buy it here.

6. Rasato wool cashmere sweater vest, $1,060, Bottega Veneta

PHOTO: Bottega Veneta

This lilac-hued sweater vest is a great way to add a gentle splash of colour to your outfit.

Buy it here.

7. Dsquared2 wool v-neck print sweater vest, $509, FarFetch

PHOTO: Dsquared2

Give your ensemble a vintage spin with this patterned V-neck sweater vest by putting it over a white-collared shirt and a mini tartan skirt.

Buy it here.

ALSO READ: Mini skirts are making a grown-up comeback this season

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.