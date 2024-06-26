Return of the Chizza: I try KFC's chicken-pizza combo for the first time

KFC recently brought back the Chizza to Singapore for the first time since 2017.

More than half-a-million Singaporeans gave it a try back then, with the menu item sold out within two weeks.

In its press release, KFC announced that the Chizza will remain on the menu until July 16.

An amalgamation of pizza and fried chicken, the Chizza seeks to provide the satisfaction of a traditional pizza without the guilt of carbs.

Big words to live up to, and being a pizza enthusiast, I was quite sceptical.

I've had my fair share of pizzas and fried chicken but never a mash-up of both.

So this was going to be a new experience.

No crust, no problem

To those unaware, the Chizza is all chicken and no crust, and the flavours to pick from are the Chizza Tomato and Chizza Alfredo.

A chicken fillet is layered with pizza-inspired toppings like mozzarella and cheddar cheese, signature KFC cheese sauce, chicken ham and mushroom.

The Chizza Tomato is drizzled with tomato basil sauce, while the Chizza Alfredo has Alfredo white sauce as a finishing touch.

According to KFC, a Chizza's lack of crust would equate to diners being able to indulge without guilt.

In my opinion though, it still felt and looked like a hearty fast-food item I should (as Billie Eilish would say) try hard not to overeat.

Regardless, I gave both flavours a go, and after a single bite of each Chizza type, I had a clear favourite.

The tomato basil sauce on the Chizza Tomato was not to my liking.

Though I understood the intention of wanting a zesty and tangy sauce, I found this rendition of a tomato sauce too sweet.

It overpowered other ingredients on the Chizza and this dampened the eating experience.

To get a fairer review, I shared the Chizza pieces with a few colleagues, and their reactions were mixed.

I will note that when it comes to flavours, it really is a matter of personal preference.

While there were those in the office who shared my sentiments about the tomato basil sauce, others had no issues with it.

"I love fried chicken, and I love slathering my fried chicken in sauce, so the Chizza hits all the right notes for me," a colleague said.

On the other hand, there was nothing I disliked about the Cheesy Alfredo.

The white cream sauce worked well with the other ingredients.

Though, like one of my colleagues commented, I could foresee an issue of this flavour being too jelak (translates to overwhelmingly rich) for some.

Another co-worker simply said: "The Alfredo flavour was so sweet, it was almost ice cream."

Something to note also is that the Chizza got soggy over time, so I suggest enjoying it in-store.

This was something I was not able to do, so that would be the caveat to my review.

I fully appreciate that my liking for the Chizza could've been better if I had it freshly prepared in-store.

Both Chizza flavours go for $7.95 ala carte, while the Individual Meal, served with a medium Fries and regular Coke Zero, sells for $9.95.

It is available for dine-in and takeaway at all KFC outlets except at KFC Sentosa and Singapore Zoo.

