Rev up the adrenaline at these go-karting and race simulation spots in Singapore

Singapore may be fresh off the heels of the Grand Prix wave, but if you are missing the high-speed thrill to fill your nights, we've got just the thing to for you. Get ready to rev up your engines and hop into the driver's seat as we guide you to the best spots to satisfy your need for speed. From gamified drives to scenic bends and heart-pounding routes, prepare for your race to victory at these go-karting sites in Singapore.

HyperDrive

Unlike the drivers in the Singapore Grand Prix, you don't have to deal with extreme heat here. Race in the comfort of the air-conditioned tracks at HyperDrive and speed through three levels of the 308-metre track.

More than executing exciting corners and slopes, you'll find yourself racing to collect weapons and boosts or sabotage other competitors in the immersive virtual race powered by Game of Karts. Charge up and be the first to cross the finish line, then fuel up at the HyperDrive Cafe with first-class views of the tracks.

HyperDrive is located at The Palawan @ Sentosa, 54 Palawan Beach Walk, Sentosa, Singapore 098233, p.+65 6277 7091. Open Mon-Fri 12.30pm-9pm, Sat-Sun 10am-9pm. Opening special tickets run from $35 per pax per session for off-peak hours to $45 per pax per session for peak hours.

KF1 Karting Circuit

Live your F1 dreams at the KF1 Karting Circuit, complete with an F1-inspired track lighting system, Italian-built go-karts for enhanced safety and performance, and a 960m long drive experience.

Navigate all 18 corners with precision as you race to break the one-minute barrier. Who knows, you might find yourself at the top of their leaderboard.

If you're a beginner, start with novice karts that run 30 kph; seasoned drivers can opt for more speed with advanced and professional race karts that go up to 50 kph and beyond.

Fancy a friendly race between friends or departments? Singapore's largest go-kart circuit tailors private and corporate events from eight pax onwards.

KF1 Karting Circuit is located at 1 Turf Club Avenue, Singapore 738078, p.+65 6891 1191. Open Tue-Fri 1pm-9pm. Sat -Sun 9am-9pm. Closed on Mon. Track fees run from $30 for four hours for members, and $80 for four hours for the public.

The Karting Arena

With 11 sweeping turns and long straights, The Karting Arena lets you race through its 700m track, lined with tyre walls, for the ultimate race experience.

Pit against your friends or colleagues in the Grand Prix ($140 per pax, minimum 10 to start), which includes 10 minutes of practice time, or clock in some laps with Fun Carting (from $35 per pax per session).

Bring your driver's licence to power up to 50 km/h with the go-karts, or if all you want to do is feel the wind in your hair, opt for the double-seater go-kart and have someone steer.

The Karting Arena is located at 511 Upper Jurong Rd, Block B, Singapore 638366. Open Tue-Fri 1pm-9pm. Sat-Sun 9am-9pm. Closed on Mon.

Skyline Luge

With four tracks offering different experiences, once is never enough at the Skyline Luge. Flagging off from Imbiah Lookout, steer to the pull of gravity through 2.6km of downhill fun.

Zip through the mystical Kupu Kupu Trail or the verdant Jungle Trail; watch out for "Dragons" along the Dragon Trail, or navigate twists and turns through the Expedition Trail.

To complete the experience, hop onto the Skyride and enjoy panoramic views of Siloso beach while you make your way up for the next ride. To experience the dark side of the tracks, opt for the Night Luge sessions, with the cool night wind and psychedelic lights.

Skyline Luge is located at 45 Siloso Beach Walk, Sentosa, Singapore 099003. Open Sun-Thu 11am-7.30pm, Fri-Sat 11am-9pm. Ride combos start from $23 for two rides, including Skyride.

Race Box

Rev it up at Race Box with immersive racing simulators complete with a driver's cockpit, racing wheels, and pedals.

Strap up and choose from their wide selection of simulation games, ranging from titles like Gran Turismo Sport to PC favourites such as Assetto Corsa and F1 2021.

Additionally, to make your F1 dreams come true, take it up a notch at their SIM racing academy, Legion of Racers, which offers structured training and guidance for those serious about e-sports racing.

Race Box is located at 2 Kallang Ave, #06-01 CT Hub @ Kallang, Singapore 339407, p.+65 8750 1507. Open Tue-Sat 1pm-8pm, Sun 11am-6pm. Closed on Mon. Sessions start from $20 per hour for students and $25 per hour for adults.

99 Bends

Designed by passionate drivers for motorsport enthusiasts, 99 Bends brings the thrills of speed without the spills in their racing simulations.

Not only can you race in world-famous circuits without leaving the seat, but you'll also feel every bump and curve on the road with their cutting-edge equipment.

The brake and acceleration mimic controls from real cars and its realistic engines and exhaust sounds let you fully immerse in racing, all while in the safety and comfort of your seat.

99 Bends is located at 421 Tagore Industrial Ave, #01-13, Singapore 787805, p.+65 9697 9989. Open daily 11am-1am. Sessions run $40 per session during off-peak hours and $45 per session during peak hours. First-timer trial session runs $10 for 15 minutes.

