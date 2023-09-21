What to do this weekend (Sept 22 to 24)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Carnival By The Bay 2023

Marina Bay's signature Carnival by the Bay is here, with tons of family-friendly fun for both kids and the young at heart.

Catch free movie screenings of thrilling flicks Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World: Dominion, then check out the rest of the carnival for interactive carnival arcade games, bouncy inflatables, and tasty snacks, beverages and ice cream.

Do note that while outdoor chairs are provided for the movie screenings, seats are limited, so you're advised to bring your own picnic mats and go early to reserve a spot.

Date: Sept 22 to 23

Find out more here

2. Parks Festival

After a three-year hiatus, NParks' Parks Festival is back at West Coast Park this weekend with a plethora of signature NParks programmes and activities for everyone to enjoy.

From art and craft activities to live performances, sharing sessions with gardening tips, talks about Singapore's flora and fauna, wellness programmes, Pets' Day Out activities, and even a marketplace featuring 100 vendors, this festival promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Date: Sept 23 to 24

Find out more here or here

3. & Juliet

We're all familiar with Shakespeare's classic romantic tragedy, Romeo and Juliet. Well, this is not it. Instead, & Juliet is a hilarious modern take on Juliet's story where she chooses her own fate.

Through a playlist of iconic pop anthems like Since U Been Gone and Baby One More Time, this jukebox musical celebrates self-discovery, empowerment and second chances as Juliet lives her best life in defiance of her original ending.

Date: Till Oct 8

Find out more here

4. Singapore Design Week 2023

Singapore Design Week returns from now till Oct 1 to spotlight Singapore's distinctive brand of creativity. Themed Better By Design, the 11-day festival also celebrates DesignSingapore Council's (Dsg) 20th anniversary this year.

You can look forward to a wide variety of of festival activations, from interactive exhibitions and masterclass workshops to design installations across three Design Districts, talks, showcases, studio visits, and the second edition of FIND - Design Fair Asia, a combination trade show and design fair offering a carefully curated selection of furniture, interiors, and design brands.

Date: Till Oct 1

Find out more here

5. Out Of The Blue 2023

The Sustainable Singapore Gallery at Marina Barrage invites you to be a part of Out Of The Blue this Sunday, where you'll learn about life underwater, the importance of waters, and how you can play a part in conserving it.

Embark on a journey underwater with Ocean Odyssey, where you'll discover various marine creatures and plants through an interactive AR experience, learn about the Singapore Water Story, find out how to protect our oceans from plastic pollutants, and more.

There will also be interactive storytelling sessions for the little ones, and UnTrash! upcycling stations where you can transform ordinary waste into works of art.

Date: Sept 24

Time: 9am to 6pm

Find out more here

