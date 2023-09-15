Vroom vroom away at these go-kart circuits in Singapore (including IRL Mario Kart)

With the F1 Singapore Grand Prix nearly upon us, you might be itching for a high-powered joy ride 'round the island. Or maybe, if you're a parent, your kids are clamouring for a chance to get behind the wheel.

While we wouldn't recommend speeding around the streets of Singapore, you can unleash your inner Lewis Hamilton at these go-kart tracks.

Here's where to get your fix of adrenaline and speed (just note that most go-kart tracks have a minimum height requirement of 1.4m).

Hyperdrive Kart Racing

At HyperDrive, Asia's first gamified electric Go-Kart circuit, you can play Mario Kart IRL. Race around HyperDrive's eco-friendly electric karts over a three-level racetrack, which also incorporates virtual gaming as you race.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/reel/CwUCxQEAoS-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Like in Mario Kart, racers can earn special powers and weapons to sabotage their competitors or turbo-charge their karts!

Tickets start at $30 for a Junior Kart at off-peak hours.

Address: Located at The Palawan @ Sentosa

KF1 Karting Circuit

Let's scoot on over to the largest go-kart circuit in Singapore, which offers the same F1-inspired lighting system that you'll find on the tracks at the Grand Prix! It's approved by the CIK-FIA (The Commission Internationale de Karting, the governing body of the sport, located in Paris), so you know it's worth it!

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CwYAqwOyQmF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

This dual-directional track in Kranji, designed by F1 circuit designer Hermann Tilke, is a 960m go-kart circuit with 18 corners to boast.

Prices start from $30/4hr for members and $80/4hr for non-members (public rate).

Address: KF1 Karting Circuit, 1 Turf Club Ave 738078

The Karting Arena

The Karting Arena @ Jurong offers single and double seater (perfect for that aspiring racing buddy who doesn't meet the age and weight requirement yet) petroleum karts, for their 700m track, with 11 turns.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CqZib1_hivS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

If you're going with a group of 10 to 15 people, you can also sign up for The Grand Prix ($140 per pax), where you can compete in F1 format: Practice, Qualifying, Lap Race and all.

Prices start from $25 for off-peak periods (closed Mondays).

Address: 511 Upper Jurong Road, Singapore 638366

Bonus: Skyline Luge

Ok, technically not authentic go-karts, but these luge karts at Sentosa are just as popular as their real go-kart counterparts. And it’s so much fun too, zipping down on their 2.6km, purpose-built tracks with hairpin corners, exhilarating tunnels and downhill slopes.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/reel/CqTDyYTpmUq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

There are a total of four tracks to choose from (each just over 600m), with one dedicated track for young ones to ride safely. Choose to do just the luge rides or pair it with the skyride, including a unique night luge experience!

Prices start at $23 for a Two Ride Combo during off-peak hours.

Address: 45 Siloso Beach Walk, Sentosa, Singapore

ALSO READ: Best deals for F1 Singapore 2023: All-day buffets, free-flow sake, race simulators and more

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.