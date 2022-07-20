Review: Why Oasia Resort Sentosa is the weekend wellness retreat you need

Taking over the former Le Meridien Sentosa, Oasia Resort Sentosa is a gleaming white destination where you can refresh, rejuvenate and recharge your mind, body and soul with a host of amenities and wellness activities.

The resort also conveniently sits just outside the exit of Imbiah Station along the Sentosa Express, making it easy for you to explore the nooks and crannies of the charming island.

Tranquil rooms

PHOTO: Oasia Resort Sentosa

We stayed in the Junior Suite, a spacious 40sqm room with a comfy king-sized bed and a separate living room.

(The other room options are the cosy 30sqm Premier Room or expansive 61sqm Suite.)

Both the bedroom and living room have a 43-inch television, great for catching up on movies or watching the hotel's wellness TV channel while doing a workout.

PHOTO: Oasia Resort Sentosa

Decked out in taupe and brown hues, with the bathroom covered in sandy tiles, the suite is suitable for three persons to stay in. Besides a king-sized bed, there is a desk and a couch for some leisure time.

On to the minibar. Rather than plastic water bottles, Oasia Resort Sentosa has swapped those out for sleek glass bottles of still and sparkling water.

Coffee, tea and some dehydrated fruit snacks are available — we enjoyed a piping hot cup of fragrant rooibos tea with some snacks while watching the telly.

Amenities-wise, the hotel provides Smart Skincare amenities from the Australian brand Biology, along with a sanitiser which came in handy during our stay.

Wellness activities

PHOTO: Her World Online/Natalie-Elizabeth Tan

In the hotel, various activities are available throughout the day.

Start off your morning with Qi Gong at sunrise, followed by a round of aqua Zumba in the afternoon, before ending it off with pilates or yoga at sunset.

We tried aqua Zumba and sunset pilates (taught by pilates instructor Sheila Yeo, pictured above). Both activities were fun and relaxing, although we did wake up slightly aching the next morning. No regrets though!

PHOTO: Her World Online/Natalie-Elizabeth Tan

If you stay in a suite, also known as a Wellness Room, you can loan complimentary Lululemon yoga mats to do an in-room workout — your choice of yoga, guided meditation or even Hiit, all curated by experts.

Those in Wellness Rooms can also attend informative sessions where you'll try your hand at making bath bombs, body balms, scrubs and more.

We attended the bath bomb-making workshop where the attentive and patient instructor talked us through every step, even sharing the ingredients so we could make it at home if we wanted.

That's not all! In addition to the scheduled workshops, look out for the unique weekend Learn Well workshops that will teach you tea appreciation, herbalism and even how to make your own cutlery.

Oasia Spa

PHOTO: Oasia Spa Sentosa

Offering a range of all-rounded treatments (including innovative cryotherapy!) that are guaranteed to revitalise your skin from inside out, Oasia Spa is the place to go for some much-needed pampering.

In fact, the spa bagged three wins in this year's Her World Spa Awards for Best Spa-cation, Best Restorative Massage (Oasia Signature Massage) and Best Deep Tissue Massage.

You may read our reviews of the spa here.

Amenities

PHOTO: Her World Online/Natalie-Elizabeth Tan

Work on getting your healthy glow by lounging on one of the poolside sunbeds, or swim a couple laps in the resort's 22.5 metre pool.

Just don't forget your sunscreen!

PHOTO: Oasia Resort Sentosa

Alternatively, head down to the state-of-the-art gym that's open 24/7, so even the busiest high-flyer can fit a gym sesh into their schedule.

Don't worry about either of these places being too crowded, as the hotel has implemented a booking system which puts a limit on the maximum number of people in the pool or gym at any one time.

Dining

PHOTO: Oasia Resort Sentosa

The plenty of dining options nearby will leave you spoilt for choice, whether you'd like to indulge in Eurasian food at Quentin's Bar and Restaurant at the nearby Mess Hall, savour some juicy steak at the in-house restaurant Bedrock Origin, or enjoy a nightcap at Bob's Bar at Capella Singapore.

Breakfast is served at Bedrock Origin, semi-buffet style. Pick a main — options include a dim sum platter, nasi lemak and a breakfast plate aptly named Hearty, where the portion was so generous, we struggled to finish it. On the side, enjoy free flow coffee, tea and juice.

ALSO READ: 5 late night spas to get your relaxation on, even after a long day

This article was first published in Her World Online.