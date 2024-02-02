The Robertson House by The Crest Collection brings old-world charm to Singapore River

The rich tapestry of our colonial past holds countless stories, and those that tell the beginnings of our flourishing entrepôt trade always start at the river of life, the Singapore River. Instead of tales of bumboats and godowns, The Robertson House by The Crest Collection elegantly reimagines the narrative of Robertson Quay through the lens of Dr J Murray Robertson, the Municipal Councillor who was instrumental in developing the upstream area, weaving heritage into this 4-star luxury hotel managed by The Ascott Limited. This is our review of The Robertson House by The Crest Collection.

The Crest Collection is Ascott’s exclusive curation of bespoke hotels and serviced residences that tell “A Story Behind Every Door,” immersing guests in the storied heritage of each locale alongside the brand’s luxurious hospitality.

Design concept and facilities



The stately 10-storey building stands at the intersection of Merbau Road and Unity Street. The Robertson House by The Crest Collection takes us back in time to the heights of Singapore’s spice trade in the 19th century, with its monochromatic colonial theme, which runs throughout the entire hotel. Hanging chandeliers brighten the lobby with dark wood furnishings, rattan chairs, and artefacts that give us a glimpse into life in the past. Setting the scene are floor-to-ceiling tropical murals, impressive maps, and colonial-inspired artwork, alongside the scent of spice and tea – commodities that once passed through the Singapore River.

The story continues to the uppermost level at the hotel’s club lounge, The 1823 Reading Room—a homage to the inception of education and knowledge through the opening of local libraries in 1823. Exclusively reserved for club floor guests, the elegantly designed club lounge is the perfect place to unwind with a spot of tea (or coffee) against panoramic views of the cityscape. Light refreshments are available throughout the day, with happy hour wine and light bites, running from 6pm -8pm daily. As book nerds, we loved the selection of pre-loved books by local thrift shop Thryft, conveniently displayed on the marble-top tables. There were even vintage books curated to a monthly theme. In the true spirit of imparting knowledge, all the books (except vintage books) are up for adoption or exchange; take one, leave one, or just take it!

Rooms and suites

With the hotel’s strategic location, it makes good sense that the rooms are fitted with floor-to-ceiling windows, bestowing each of the 336 rooms with captivating views of the city or the Singapore River. Overlooking the pool and the Clemenceau Bridge, our cosy 24sqm Deluxe Queen room offered an expansive view of the city and the Singapore River. Our plush bed is set against the backdrop of the Singapore River, telling the story of the busy quay filled with bumboats. On the side, framed visuals of herbs and spices that grace the walls remind us of our illustrious spice trade history.

We enjoyed the complimentary mini-bar and snacks, with local beverage East Imperial’s tonic water, alongside a selection of nuts, crackers, and cookies. Tea lovers can look to sipping the exclusive blend of Earl Grey tea with Dr Robertson’s Chai or easing into the night with blends like The Tropics or NightCap in an exquisite tea set as part of the evening wind-down service.

As part of the hotel’s sustainability efforts, no plastic water bottles are provided. Instead, rooms are equipped with a water tap by the sink and a water filtration and boiling system on the table. Although the capacity of the boiler is relatively small, it dispenses hot water almost instantly, so we didn’t have to wait long to sip our tea. The bathroom features refillable amenities by Atkinsons, the official perfumer to the Royal Court of England – which is why they smell really good!

If we had to pick one thing to improve about the room, it would be the charging speed via the USB ports. Our devices had to be plugged in overnight to reach a full charge, compared to a couple of hours via the electrical point.

Those who prefer larger rooms can opt for the 26 sqm Panoramic Riverview Room or one of The Suites, which can sleep a maximum of three, at 48sqm, and are named after trade commodities like Nutmeg, Clove, Cinnamon, Cassia, Cardamom, and Ginger.

Other facilities

The second floor boasts the perfect oasis for guests looking to cool down with a refreshing dip in the 25-metre outdoor swimming pool, while fitness enthusiasts can get their workout fix within the fully-equipped indoor gym. For a breath of fresh air during the workout session, guests can head to one of the sheltered pavilions for some invigorating weight-lifting or boxing routines at the outdoor gym.

Food and drinks

The hotel’s black and white aesthetic continues to the all-day dining restaurant Entrepôt. With a focus on communal dining, the restaurant serves up Anglo-Asian cuisine, curated by Chef Nixon Low, with a colonial twist to familiar Asian flavours. Think Roti John Sandwich (from S$14++ for half) and claypot Tiger Prawn Bisque Pasta (S$27++), which packs a punch of umami.

The dinner menu sees starters like the Signature Chinese Terracotta Tea (S$10++), a delightful crustacean tortellini served with a Chinese teapot filled with Chinese dried mushroom tea, and staples like the sweet and sour Entrepôt Claypot Rice (S$28++) with chorizo sausage, smoked pancetta, and wild mushrooms. Instead of the duck, angelica root (dang gui) is infused into chicken in the Angelica Root French Corn-fed Chicken Roast (S$45++ for a whole spring chicken).

When night falls, uncover the dark secrets of that era at Chandu, the hotel’s speakeasy bar. In Malay, it means opium, reminiscent of the profitable opium trade in Singapore, while in Hindi, it means the Moon. You’ll have to #FollowTheMoon to get there. With inspirations from opium dens and clan associations, the beverage program focuses on cocktails with a tale. Let Head Mixologist Vojtech Bazant delight you with Chasing The Dragon, a mix of Dr Robertson’s Gin, Silver Needle Tea, Dragonfruit, and White Grape Cordial, mirroring the array of exports that come through our port.

Meanwhile, Mata Hari is a sultry story of a Dutch exotic dancer and spy, represented by Bols Genever, Mango, and Passionfruit, topped with a Spicy Kiss. Sit at the low tables and rattan chairs or kick back on the opium bed with the opium pipe, reliving a night in the den.

The Robertson House by The Crest Collection is located at 1 Unity Street, Singapore 237983, p.+65 6593 8888 or email: enquiries.therobertsonhouse@the-ascott.com. Prices start from S$165.75 per night.

This article was first published in City Nomads.

ALSO READ: Valentine's Day 2024: 8 affordable staycation hotels from $138