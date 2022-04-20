Rolls-Royce Bespoke delivers one-of-a-kind Phantom Astrum

Rolls-Royce has delivered a one-of-a-kind Phantom model to a customer in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Dubbed the Phantom Astrum, the limousine was created by Rolls-Royce’s Bespoke division, a collective of specialist designers, engineers and craftspeople. It is well-known for creating distinctive and personalised one-off automobiles for demanding clients.

The limousine’s exterior is finished in Milori Sapphire and features a hand-painted Tan coachline. The body-coloured wheel centres also have a single Tan pinstripe, too.

Inside, the cabin’s centrepiece is the specially commissioned Sapphire Astrum Gallery, which is displayed behind a single glass pane that runs the full width of the fascia.

The Gallery portrays a starburst of solid silver spears that radiate from a diamond set in platinum. Each of these spears is polished and soldered in place by hand, and tipped with a pear-cut sapphire.

The stones are also encased in Bleu de Nuit, a sapphire lacquer that reflects and helps intensify their colours.

Complementing the gallery is a dashboard clock with a sterling silver surround that’s decorated with a guilloché pattern, with a matching Sapphire Blue lacquer overlay.

The Gallery was designed and created by British contemporary silversmith and jeweller, Richard Fox, of Fox Silver Limited. He is also responsible for creating the trophy for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

