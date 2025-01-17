Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II makes Asia-Pacific premiere in Singapore - priced at $1,858,888 without COE

Rolls-Royce's most popular model, the Ghost, has been given a major update, and the Ghost Series II, as it is called, made its Asian-Pacific premiere at a launch event held at Air CCCC at Dempsey Road on Wednesday (Jan 15).

What's new on the Ghost Series II?

The main changes on the Ghost Series II are the slightly restyled headlights and taillights, as well as a revamped interior that brings it up to date with the rest of the modern Rolls-Royce lineup.

The headlights on the Ghost Series II are now slimmer, with a slightly curved design in place of the previously all-rectangular look. The lower bumper has also been revised with a cleaner look overall.

At the back, the car features new taillights that are inspired by those found on the Spectre electric coupe. There are also two new 22-inch nine-spoke wheel designs, as well as a greater selection of body colours, including this Mustique Blue shade on the car presented at the launch.

Inside, the Ghost Series II gets Rolls-Royce's latest Spirit infotainment system, as well as new all-digital instrument dials, while the centrepiece clock comes accompanied with an illuminated stainless-steel figurine of Rolls-Royce's iconic Spirit of Ecstasy emblem.

For the front passenger, the dashboard features an 'Illuminated Fascia' that is meant to mimic a celestial time-lapse photograph, although customers can also customise the design to their own fancy under Rolls-Royce's Bespoke programme.

At the back, passengers can now enjoy greater connectivity, with the ability to link two different devices and any Bluetooth headphones to the rear screens and stream content independently of each other.

The in-car wi-fi hotspot has also been upgraded, and there are now USB-C charging ports available as well. Finally, the 18-speaker sound system has been improved with a new 1,400-watt amplifier.

As with any Rolls-Royce, personalisation is a big part of the buying process, and aside from the new body colours, customers can also choose from a wide variety of materials to customise the interior to their desired tastes.

New materials include an open-pore wood trim called Grey-Stained Ash, which is enriched with microscopic metallic particles to create a shimmering effect, as well as a new rayon fabric called Duality Twill that's made from bamboo and features an embossed design that is an interpretation of the double R logo that represents the names of the company's founders.

Under the bonnet, the Ghost Series II's 6.7-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine is carried over unchanged, with the same power output of 563hp and 850Nm of torque. However, it now gets something called Satellite Aided Transmission, which uses GPS data to determine which is the ideal gear to select when going through a corner.

How much is the new Ghost Series II?

Rolls-Royce will offer the updated Ghost Series II in standard, extended wheelbase and high-performance Black Badge form. The standard Ghost Series II starts from $1,858,888 without COE, and before adding any options.

The Ghost Extended Series II, which is a long wheelbase version with an extra 170mm of rear legroom, retails for $2,078,888 without COE and before options.

Finally, the Black Badge Ghost Series II, which has a sportier design with black trim, as well as performance enhancements, is priced at $2,168,888 without COE and options.

