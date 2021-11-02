Rolls-Royce launches the new Black Badge Ghost; available in Singapore from Q4

Rolls-Royce has debuted the Black Badge Ghost as the latest model to carry the Black Badge.

The Black Badge Ghost receives increased performance characteristics along with the hallmark darkened aesthetic of the Black Badge line.

The Black Badge range of Rolls-Royce features sharper driving dynamics and are more agile. The new Black Badge Ghost is no different.

The chassis uses Rolls-Royce's proprietary all-aluminium spaceframe that provides exceptional body stiffness and has been fitted with all-wheel drive, four-wheel steering, and the award-winning Planar Suspension system.

The marque has also re-engineered other aspects of the suspension to reduce body roll when cornering.

PHOTO: Rolls-Royce

The powerplant remains the twin-turbocharged 6.75 litre V12 engine but now outputs 592hp and 900Nm of torque in Black Badge trim which enables the Ghost to make the century sprint in just 4.7 seconds.

The transmission and throttle have also been re-tuned to provide an added urgency and immediacy to power delivery with all 900Nm of torque available from just 1700rpm.

To accompany the added performance, the Black Badge Ghost's brakes have also been adjusted to increase the brake's bite point and reduce brake travel.

PHOTO: Rolls-Royce

Customers are still free to select from Rolls-Royce's range of 44,000 'ready-to-wear' colours or create their own Bespoke shade, however, the signature black that the Black Badge Ghost comes with is claimed to be the car industry's darkest black that is "simply unattainable" anywhere else.

The Spirit of Ecstasy and Pantheon Grille have also received the darkening treatment with a mirror-black chrome finish.

PHOTO: Rolls-Royce

The Black Badge Ghost also features a Bespoke 21-inch carbon fibre, aluminium, and titanium composite wheelset specific to the Black Badge Ghost.

PHOTO: Rolls-Royce

On the interior, the Black Badge Ghost stays true to the Ghost's Post Opulent design philosophy with patterns of wood, carbon and metallic fibres inlaid by Rolls-Royce's craftspeople.

The customer may also select to include the Black Badge motif — an infinity symbol known as the "Lemniscate" — that will be crafted from aerospace-grade aluminium and appear as though it is floating above the Technical Fibre veneer.

PHOTO: Rolls-Royce

The rest of the interior from the timepiece to the air vents are also given the same subdued treatment to create a minimal aesthetic throughout the entire vehicle.

The timepiece is also flanked by the Illuminated Fascia that displays a glowing Lemniscate surrounded by stars and illuminated by LEDs.

The Black Badge Ghost will launch in Singapore in Q4 with pricing yet to be announced. Visit Rolls-Royce Singapore to learn more.

This article was first published in Motorist.