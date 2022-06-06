Rolls-Royce’s pearl Boat Tail, rumoured to fetch an eye-watering $38.4 million, is both rare and beautiful

You remember the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail – the ultra-exclusive private commission that shipped with a champagne fridge, his-and-hers timepieces, and a rumoured price tag of US$28 million (S$38.4 million)?

Well, here comes the second commissioned piece in this luxe series of three, which hearkens to the marque’s coachbuilding roots.

Unveiled by Rolls-Royce Coachbuild Design at vintage car event Concorso d’Eleganza, Villa d’Este, the automobile’s bespoke livery offers just the barest hint about its clandestine patron, whose family business blossomed from his father’s involvement in the pearl industry.

PHOTO: Rolls-Royce

Yes, this vehicle is decked out in a finish inspired by four shells from the client’s private pearl collection.

The resulting shade, according to Rolls-Royce, is a blend of oyster and soft rose, beset by white and bronze mica flakes – one of the most complex finishes ever created in the automaker’s 118-year-old history.

It boasts an iridescent quality that shimmers under different lighting, and contrasts nicely with the warmth of a cognac-hued bonnet and a rear deck wrapped in the brand’s Royal Walnut veneer.

PHOTO: Rolls-Royce

The interior continues the pearl-focused design, with cognac and oyster-coloured leather seats accentuated by rose gold and mother-of-pearl, subtle instrument panels, and its crown jewel: a timepiece made from mother-of-pearl, taken from the client’s own collection.

Hand-crafted at Rolls-Royce headquarters in Goodwood, Sussex, this Boat Tail – like its predecessor – comes with a hosting suite that unfolds at the touch of a button, where a drink chiller, parasol and rose gold-plated Christopfle tableware await.

PHOTO: Rolls-Royce

The two-door automobile, stretching almost 5.8 metres in length, doesn’t want for power. Its respectable 250kmh top-end speed and five-second century sprint come courtesy of a 6.75-litre V12 engine with an output of 570hp.

Nevertheless, speed probably isn’t the main concern of the secretive client that commissioned this car. We suspect that the vehicle, once delivered, will reside in his dedicated private museum, where a sizable collection of classic and modern cars is also housed.

