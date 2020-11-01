The romance of four seasons at Conrad Hangzhou

Located in the heart of Qianjiang’s central business district, Conrad Hangzhou is an ode to the beauty of the West Lake cultural landscape, which comprises the West Lake and the hills surrounding its three sides that were declared a Unesco World Heritage Site in 2011.

Renowned for their sensual, narrative-driven interiors, the founders of Hong Kong-based interior architectural studio AB Concept, Ed Ng and Terence Ngan, captured the spirit of the area while reinterpreting its contemporary sensibilities by exploring how movement translates into space.

“When we think of the heritage and cultural aspects of Hangzhou, the beautiful West Lake immediately comes to mind,” says Ed. “It’s this feeling that led to the overall fluid and undulating design.”

It took eight years to conceptualise the interiors of the 324-room hotel, which opened last year. The unique shape of the building, created by UNStudio, was a challenge for AB Concept.

Conrad Hangzhou is part of Raffles City, a mixed-use urban development in Qianjiang New Town by CapitaLand.

On every floor, the interior designers had to adapt to the changing geometry, using undulating curves, rounded surfaces and sensual forms instead of traditional shapes.

The sense of movement is omnipresent, from the floor-to-ceiling animated metallic panel and hanging glass above the concierge area to the flowing walls and the playful wave-like patterns throughout the hotel.

Used as a metaphor for change, the four seasons inspired the design of the rooms and lounge.

The standard Summer Serenade guest rooms feature bathroom shutters decorated with water lily motifs and offer breathtaking views of the Qiantang River.

The 25 suites (Autumn Prelude) feature rounded shapes and curves. The executive lounge (Spring Harmonic) is dressed in green tones and timber flooring while the Presidential Suite (Winter Finale) is articulated with refined details.

In addition to the spa, indoor pool and fitness centre, Conrad Hangzhou is also home to three restaurants and a lobby bar with unique personalities.

Located on the 50th floor of the hotel, Li’An, whose interior features Eastern cultural references that tell the story of a Chinese woman’s journey, is the highest restaurant in Hangzhou.

The interior of the restaurant Li’an tells the story of a Chinese woman’s journey from Hangzhou to explore the world before returning to the city to share her tales..

Situated on the 27th floor, the upscale brasserie Blue Willow takes inspiration from the weeping willows of the West Lake.

An artwork depicting the moon with a weeping willow at the Blue Willow brasserie.

For the spa lounge, AB Concept highlighted warm tones.

On the eighth floor is this 20m indoor pool and a fully equipped fitness centre.

In Jin, a luxurious tea lounge by day and an elegant bar by night, the key design element is the curvaceous grand staircase that leads guests to Blue Willow and Sky Lounge that’s one floor above it.

Through the elegant spaces of Conrad Hangzhou, Ed and Terence have successfully woven a rich visual narrative at a crossroad where tradition and modernity, and urban skyline and nature meet.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.