Rosemead refreshes menu with farm-to-table American grill in Singapore's CBD

Fine dining in Singapore is evolving to take on a more casual spin; days of elegant airs and silverware turn into convivial and congenial dining affairs. Bolstered with culinary finesse and top-notch hospitality, Rosemead effectively put its riff on casual fine dining. The mod-Californian fine dining restaurant kicks back into a brand new farm-to-table American grill concept with a new menu of bold yet approachable flavours in a casual fine dining setting.

A warm oasis

Housed in a charming 1920s heritage building juxtaposing the urban jungle, Rosemead presents a welcomed respite from the hustle of the Central Business District. Amidst neutral earthy tones, high ceilings adorned with elegant hanging lamps, and comfortable seatings, the restaurant evokes the warm ambience of a Californian country home.

A bakery and a bar flank both ends of the restaurant, while the made-to-measure open hearth sits right in the centre, spotlighting freshly grilled, applewood fire-kissed delights. The 80-seater restaurant is spacious enough to accommodate most dining occasions, from business lunches, dinner dates and communal dining to private dining in their 10-seater private dining room.

Take the vintage elevator one floor up, and you'll arrive at the lively rum-focused bar, Sugarhall, to continue your party through the night.

A complete journey through California

Driven by seasonality, freshness and natural flavours, Rosemead's latest farm-to-table menu is a culinary ode to Californian dining, flavoured with Executive Chef David Tang's memories of the Golden State and fired with Chef de Cuisine Ammie Khoo's expertise in grilling.

Our journey began with the comforting Warm Cheese Puff (S$14++ for 2pcs), a moreish starter that sees the classic baked choux pastry folded in with cheese and crowned with smoked cheddar mousse. The Chicken Liver Donut ($12++ for 2pcs) presented an elevated twist to the traditional peanut butter, and jelly with silky chicken liver parfait and quince jam sandwiched between Italian-style bomboloni.

Rosemead's farm-to-table experience

Rosemead's farm-to-table freshness and culinary prowess come through in expressing the natural essence of its ingredients in a symphony of flavours. Direct from the farms in Cameron Highlands, the Momotaro Tomato (S$21++) is a refreshing umami dish that tingles the taste buds.

Dressed in a medley of locally-sourced herbs, parmesan, and olive tapenade, the umami-rich tomato is enhanced with cured mackerel and balanced with a splash of tangy smoked rice wine vinaigrette.

Even the unpretentious sweetheart cabbage bursts with sweetness and bold flavours in the Hispi Cabbage (S$25++). The lightly grilled vegetable is served with a tasty anchovy vinaigrette and a creamy farm egg emulsion and topped with shaved parmesan. We never knew cabbage could taste this good.

Another signature dish is New Zealand wild-farmed Ora King Salmon (S$45++). The "Wagyu of Salmon" is cured, confited, and lightly broiled to a melty, buttery texture and served in smoked dashi alongside a mix of seasonal vegetables. We had sweet peas on our visit.

Another not-to-be-missed dish is Rosemead's Roast Chicken (S$42++), dry-brined overnight and roasted to a tender and juicy perfection. Its rich roasted bone sauce infused with kombu makes this succulent dish such a toothsome delight.

Being the sister concept to Asia's No.2 Best Bar, Jigger & Pony, expect delicious cocktails here too. The fruity Strawberry Spritz (S$22++) we had was a refreshing blend of strawberry-infused rum and cherry blossom. Its hefty wine list sports over 250 labels curated by one of Singapore's youngest head Sommeliers, Marcus Tan.

With a focus on small American producers, highlights include the light and fresh Chamisal Pinot Noir 2021 (S$26++ per glass, S$128++ per bottle) from California's San Luis Obispo County. And the Copain' Tous Ensemble' Chardonnay 2018 (S$ 28++ per glass, S$138++ per bottle) from Sonoma Coast boasts a rich, creamy mouthfeel that pairs well with flame-kissed seafood.

Rosemead Singapore is located at 19 Cecil St, Singapore 049704, p.+65 9781 9084. Open Mon 12pm -2.30pm, Tue- Fri 12pm -2.30pm & 6pm -11pm, Sat 6pm -11pm. Closed Sun.

This article was first published in City Nomads.