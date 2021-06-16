Rotiboy is now at Kinex — here's how you can beat the queue

It's official — Rotiboy's new outlet at Kinex is now open and we can now get their legendary coffee buns without crossing the border!

Hello Singapore 🇸🇬, Rotiboy is back at the little red dot 🔴 🥳🎉🎊 #RotiboySingapore #RotiboyIsBackInSingapore #RotiboyKinex Posted by Rotiboy Singapore on Saturday, June 12, 2021

Apart from their famous coffee buns, the popular bakery also has new menu items like Buttermilkboy, Mochaboy, and Cheeseboy.

Excited to get your hands on their bakes but don't want to get stuck in a potentially long queue? Fret not — Rotiboy has come up with a preorder system in light of the Covid-19 situation.

To do so, simply place an order on their website, make payment via Paynow or PayLah, and pick up your bakes on the following day.

Do note that there will be no sale of baked goods without a prior reservation, so place your orders in advance to avoid disappointment.

Rotiboy originally entered the Singapore market in 2004, just two years after it took off in Malaysia.

However, they eventually shuttered all their Singapore stores in 2006.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Rotiboy's spokesperson Hiro Tan explains why they had to leave in 2006: "We started out well, but our inexperience in Singapore's F&B market led to our stores being closed."

Despite that, Tan says he "made a commitment that [Rotiboy] will be back", and he has kept to his word after 15 years.

While Tan admits that opening an F&B outlet in the midst of a pandemic is "challenging", he feels that the effort is worth it.

This is the first time the Rotiboy team had to organise almost everything for a new overseas outlet via online communications.

Virtual training and remote supervision during renovation became their new normal. Even on the official opening day itself, there were no experienced trainers to guide the new team on standby at the outlet.

"[The opening of the new Singapore outlet] is a great testimony to our team and franchisee," Tan says.

Address: 11 Tanjong Katong Road, B1-29, KINEX, Singapore 437157

