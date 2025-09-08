Rui En to sell artisanal mooncakes, proceeds to go to 80-year-old man and his special needs daughter

After first dipping her toes in the local F&B scene during Chinese New Year, Rui En is back and this time around, she is selling mooncakes for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival for a good cause.

In an Instagram post on Sept 7, the local actress announced that she will be launching collagen-infused tea baked mooncakes in collaboration with Gryphon, as well as snowskin Mao Shan Wang mooncakes.

Proceeds will be going to Tan Kian Siong, an 80-year-old single father who has dedicated his life to caring for his 40-year-old daughter Hui Qun, who has special needs.

"When I heard that elderly sole caregivers' greatest wishes are for their charges to pass before them, my heart broke," the 44-year-old shared in her post.

There are two types of baked mooncakes to look forward to — Pearl of the Orient Baked Skin Mooncake and Mandarin Osmanthus Baked Skin Mooncake.

The former features jasmine green tea-infused white lotus paste with crimson rose, encased in a golden baked skin.

On the other hand, the Mandarin Osmanthus Baked Skin Mooncake has a blend of white lotus paste infused with fragrant osmanthus pouchong tea and candied orange peel.

All baked mooncakes are also enriched with 10,000mg of marine collagen said to support healthy skin, joints and overall vitality, while also promoting balance and mental well-being, shared a press release.

The baked mooncakes will come in a blue box designed to look like a handbag and each contains four pieces, two of each flavour. One box costs $96.

For durian lovers, there are snowskin mooncakes that are made with the finest grade of Mao Shan Wang durians sourced from Pahang, Malaysia. These come in a box of eight for $116.

Can't decide between baked or snowskin mooncakes? Get the En's Harmony Bundle ($196) which comes with one box of each.



Pre-orders open Sept 11, 8pm on enonline.sg and gryphontea.com.

Earlier this year during Chinese New Year, Rui En sold bak kwa and similarly, the proceeds were for a good cause to Brave Club, a faith-based charity supporting children with special needs and their caregivers.

In an Instagram post last December, she shared that selling bak kwa was her "first foray into entrepreneurship", and her commitment at En is to "always give back to a worthy cause".

"Our goal — to make all festive seasons more about giving, than receiving," she had said.

