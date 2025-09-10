'Running this all alone has been exhausting': Cafe Lilac by Whisking Bakes to shutter in 2026, seeks new owner

Yet another F&B business in Singapore might be saying goodbye as local taro specialist Cafe Lilac by Whisking Bakes announced its upcoming closure next May in an Instagram post last Monday (Sept 1).

The cafe — which started out as a home-based business — was started in 2020 by Chanel Li, who lost her job as a Scoot air stewardess during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The cafe specialises in taro-based desserts and pastries and has even catered for South Korean singer-actress IU when she held a concert in Singapore last April.

Writing in the post, Chanel cited the lease coming to an end as one of the reasons for the closure, in addition to difficulties in helming the business solo.

In the post, she said that "running this all alone has been exhausting".

"I haven't felt excitement or passion in a while and I feel ready to take a step back to focus on new dreams," she added.

The announcement was met with disappointment from the cafe's loyal fans, many expressing their reluctance to part with Chanel's taro bakes.

"Hi Chanel, really sad to hear. Really gonna miss all the taro bakes, especially the taromisu which I ordered for my birthday last April. Wishing you all the best! Will definitely drop by to order nice taro bakes before closure," a comment read.

But not all hope is lost, as the cafe owner stated that the cafe will be shuttering next May "unless we find someone passionate to take over the business".

She also called for potential buyers who might be interested in taking over the business.

AsiaOne has reached out to Chanel for more information.

[[nid:681349]]

carol.ong@asiaone.com