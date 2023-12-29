Running out of activities and food to try in JB? Here are 9 new places to check out

When it comes to having a quick getaway from Singapore, JB is the top destination in most people's books.

But after so many trips, some of us may have already exhausted our list of things to see, eat and do.

If that sounds like you, fret not — here are nine new places you can check out during your next trip across the border.

Activities

Chill 'N' Chow Cafe

If you love fat, furry chow chow dogs, you'll have a good time at Chill 'N' Chow Cafe.

Located in Mount Austin, the animal cafe, which opened in late June, houses several friendly chow chow dogs.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C1OFAVJShr-/?img_index=1[/embed]

The owner, Angie Ng, told AsiaOne in an interview earlier in August that she opened the cafe because she adores animals.

"I am a pet lover and I wish I could have lots of dogs with me like a big family, so I decided to open a pet cafe," she shared.

Angie, who is actually a chef, also runs Bon Appetit, which is a storey below the dog cafe.

Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 11am to 9pm

Closed on Mondays

Address: 16-01, Jalan Austin Heights 8/4, Taman Mount Austin, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

Game On Theme Park

If you love a good adrenaline rush, the new Game On Theme Park at Toppen Shopping Centre will be right up your alley.

The indoor playground opened mid-December and boasts several exhilarating activities such as the Ninja Challenge, Flying Fox and Trampoline Jump.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C1Begf9J6I5/?hl=en[/embed]

Bringing your littles ones and are looking for something more kid-friendly? There's also the Little World Role Play zone, which features a mini world with kid-sized versions of a bakery, fire station and supermarket.

Tired from the physical activities? You can also take a break and sing some karaoke or grab a snack from Fuel Up, which sells food and drinks.

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 10pm

Address: Taman Desa Tebrau, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

PLSC Drift

One popular activity Singaporeans love to do in JB is go-karting.

If you and your friends are looking for a more elevated version of the experience, you can consider PLSC Drift, which opened in early December.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C1UM3yZS3iH/[/embed]

The go-karts here aren't your usual ones — they glow and are designed to drift.

What's more, the dimly lit tracks, coupled with neon lights, add to the mood and will make you feel like you're in Tokyo Drift.

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 10pm

Address: 3, Aeon mall, Jln Dato' Onn 3, Bandar Dato Onn, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

Space & You

Not many of us will ever get the opportunity to travel to outer space and explore the universe.

But you can still get a taste of what it's like to do so with immersive space-themed exhibitions such as Space & You.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C06fqgKtmYv/?hl=en[/embed]

The new pop-up runs from now till March 20 next year and has various interactive and educational exhibits.

Ever wondered what it's like to don a space suit? You can try one on here and snap some pictures of yourself in it for the 'gram.

Address: Toppen Shopping Centre, level 2 - 2.37, No. 33A, Jln Harmonium, Taman Desa Tebrau, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

Food

Eden by Wizards

Joining the myriad cafes at Mount Austin is Eden by Wizards, which opened back in October.

The cafe, which also has two other outlets in Kuala Lumpur, sells a range of both Western and fusion grub.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CzDBvDnL5KS/?hl=en[/embed]

Some examples include Sambal Petai Prawn Salad, Green Curry Soft Shell Crab Pasta and Salmon Ochazuke.

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 6pm

Address: No.19, Jalan Tiong Emas, Kawasan Perindustrian Tiong Nam, Tebrau 3, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor

Furiku

You don't have to fly all the way to Japan to satisfy your matcha cravings — you can do so at this new drink stall in JB.

Located at Sutera Mall, Furiku, which opened mid-October, specialises in matcha and tea drinks.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C085OISyuvs/[/embed]

Some menu items include the Matcha Shake, Houjicha Latte and Sour Note.

You can also customise your drink with jasmine green jelly, houjicha jelly and black sesame.

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 10pm

Address: L2-027A, Sutera Mall, Taman Sutera Utama, 81300 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

La Hong Dian Hotpot

We're used to soup-based hotpot, but what about dry-style hotpot?

La Hong Dian Hotpot, which opened in late August this year at Mount Austin, has just that.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CzvB_p3u39n/?hl=en[/embed]

After a memorable visit to Chongqing with some friends, the founder was so intrigued by the dish that he partnered with a chef from the Chinese city to set up a restaurant selling it in Malaysia.

Some of their more popular menu items include the Chicken Pot, Sliced Meat Pot and Frog Pot.

If dry-style hotpot isn't up your alley, they have soup-based ones too.

Opening hours: Monday to Thursday, 12pm to 12am

Friday to Sunday, 12pm to 2am

Address: No32, Jln Austin Heights 7/9, Taman Austin Heights, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

Nanamax Patisserie

Those who have a penchant for both cute and sweet things will want to add Nanamax Patisserie to their itinerary.

The cosy cafe first made its debut at Mount Austin in 2022 before rebranding and moving to The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey around July.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cvgoc5qyurm/?hl=en&img_index=1[/embed]

Some desserts you can indulge in include Dinosaur - made of matcha mouse cake, jasmine ganache, almond praline and sponge cake - as well as Tie Guan Yin - chiffon sponge cake with tie guan yin tea cream and grapes.

Opening hours: Thursdays to Tuesdays, 12pm to 7pm (closed on Wednesdays)

Address: C-1-10 Block C, The Lakefront, Persiaran Southkey 1, 80150, Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

Temper Restaurant

Carnivores who enjoy flame-grilled meats will adore Temper Restaurant, which opened in July.

Here, premium cuts of steaks and seafood are cooked with charcoal in an open-fire kitchen.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu3SbXTy0lb/[/embed]

The result? Smokey, succulent meats that will leave you hankering for more.

Some popular menu items include Jerk In House - which features marinated chicken - Grilled Harima Oysters and Mr Sotong Japan. There is also tomahawk steak, which is great for sharing.

They don't just cook their protein with charcoal — their desserts, like the Smokey Temper Cheese Cake and their Flame Grill Caesar Salad, are prepared similarly too.

Opening hours: Thursdays to Tuesdays, 12pm to 2.30pm, 5pm to 10pm (closed on Wednesdays)

Address: 5, Jln Austin Height 7/5, Taman Mount Austin, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

