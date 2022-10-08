Salmon fillet or salmon fries? Woman shocked after receiving skinny fish at Ikea

All one food blogger wanted was to enjoy her meal at Ikea. Instead, she got a little less than what she had bargained for.

Melissa Koh, who also goes by Melicacy online, took to TikTok on Oct 6 to share more about the "skinny salmon" she was served at the Swedish furniture chain's restaurant.

She had ordered the well-loved salmon fillet with hollandaise sauce, which typically comes with a side of vegetables, vegetable potato medallions, and of course, the salmon.

In the captions, Melissa explained that she had asked for extra sauce and for the dish's vegetables to be replaced with more potatoes.

While the staff did accede to her requests, they also served an extremely thin piece of salmon.

"They were very generous with the extra sauce I requested for too, probably to make up for the skinny salmon," she theorised.

https://www.tiktok.com/@melicacy/video/7151119455869881601?_r=1&_t=8WGSonLTViM&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7151119455869881601

To prove that the salmon was thinner than usual, she showed a picture of the salmon advertised on Ikea's website.

She also compared the fish she received to a knife and her finger.

Some netizens poked fun at the size of the fish by calling it "salmon fries" and "fish fingers".

PHOTO: Screenshot/TikTok/Melicacy

One also said that this was an example of 'shrinkflation', where products become smaller in size but the price remains the same or even increases.

PHOTO: Screenshot/TikTok/Melicacy

However, there were a few who didn't think there was any issue with the size of the salmon and one also said that the portion was "reasonable" since the dish was "not that expensive".

PHOTO: Screenshot/TikTok/Melicacy

This isn't the only time an unhappy customer faced with small portions has taken their complaints online.

In July, a woman who dined at a food court in Outram Community Hospital took to Facebook to complain about how small her slice of pork chop was.

The piece of meat had cost her $3.50 and was "the size of a spoon".

"I don't mind paying the price, but the portion is really too little," the diner lamented.

