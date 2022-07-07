Pork chop the size of a tablespoon: Woman complains about 'cai fan' servings at Outram food court

Even with a 20 per cent staff discount, this woman has ranted on social media that her lunch "was not worth the price".

The cause of her unhappiness? The meagre potions on a plate of economy rice.

Take the portion of meat for instance — the diner was baffled that it was "as small as the size of her spoon".

Taking to Facebook on Thursday (July 7), Anna Chai, who works at the nearby Singapore General Hospital, posted that she paid $5.40 for her meal at a food court in Outram Community Hospital.

From the photos she shared on social media, her lunch consisted of rice with a slice of pork chop and three vegetable dishes.

"The pork chop had cost me $3.50 and the portion is the size of a spoon," Chai shared, adding that she was also given "about five thin slices" of potatoes.

"I don't mind paying the price, but the portion is really too little," she said.

In the comments, netizens lamented that eating out is becoming more expensive in recent times.

"It's not any cheaper at the hawker centre. I ordered fish the size of your spoon, chicken (chopped into three pieces), bean sprout [and] egg. $8.30," one of them wrote.

Several others also gave their suggestions on what to order at hawker centres.

Chai is not the only one complaining about exorbitant cai fan prices, which is mostly due to the rising cost of food, electricity and gas in Singapore.

On July 2, a woman was shocked after being charged $15 for a plate of mixed rice with just two dishes at an eatery in Little India, while a $11 meal from a coffee shop in Ang Mo Kio sparked debate on Reddit.

Besides keeping an eye out for supermarket discounts and other money-saving hacks, cooking at home is another solution to cope with the rising food prices.

In an interview with AsiaOne last month, this housewife shared how she had opted for frozen ingredients instead of the more expensive fresh ingredients to save on her grocery bill.

