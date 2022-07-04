'This is the first and last time': Woman complains after Little India stall charges $15 for mixed rice

While most people would assume that a plate of mixed rice would be friendly on the wallet, one netizen was shocked when she was charged an uneconomical $15 for her food consisting of just two dishes.

To express her disdain, she took to Facebook group Let's Go, Singapore on Saturday (July 2) to lament about the incident in Chinese and said that she had made her purchase from a 24-hour eatery in Little India on July 1.

Additionally, she shared an image of the food, which consisted of rice, a vegetable dish and what looks like a rendang dish.

Saying that this was "the first and last time" she would patronise the stall, the woman added she had only opted for it because it was late on a Saturday night.

She also said that she had even budgeted for the meal, but did not indicate how much.

AsiaOne has reached out to her for her comments.

As of the time of writing, the post has garnered more than 80 shares and around 300 comments.

Many lamented that Singapore food is generally quite expensive.

"Singapore food is the most expensive."

And one netizen even shared that he had experienced something similar at a stall in the Little India area.

On the other end of the spectrum, there were some netizens who didn't believe her as the area is usually frequented by migrant workers who wouldn't usually pay such high prices for food.

This isn't the first time someone has complained about expensive food in Singapore, especially with the increase in food, electricity and gas prices.

Some families told AsiaOne last month that they've had to reduce their grocery shopping budget, while others have switched to getting frozen ingredients instead of fresh ones.

In June, a Reddit user lamented about paying $11 for his economy rice at a coffee shop in Ang Mo Kio when he had only expected to pay up to $6 for his meal.

