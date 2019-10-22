Salted egg chicken wings at Ikea, $9.90 GoroGoro steamboat lunch buffet & other deals this week

We scour the island for the best deals to help you stretch your dollar, and keep you in the loop on the hottest shopping trends.

[UPDATED, Oct 22]

SALTED EGG CHICKEN WINGS AT IKEA

Ikea is bringing back the salted egg yolk trend back with its newly launched Salted Egg Chicken Wings.

The limited-time-only dish will be available from now till Dec 31, while stocks last and goes for $9.50 for a plate of six pieces.

The Salted Egg Chicken Wings is essentially the elevated version of its chicken wings on the menu, drenched in salted egg yolk sauce and garnished with red chilli and curry leaves.

If you prefer the regular fried chicken wings, it's currently going at a steal of $1 per piece from now till Oct 27 and limited to 12 pieces per order, on Mondays to Fridays at 3pm to 5pm.

Where:

317 Alexandra Rd, Singapore 159965

60 Tampines North Drive 2, Singapore 528764

20% OFF SUPPER AT BEAUTY IN THE POT

PHOTO: Beauty in The Pot

Constantly on the hunt for supper places? To appeal to hungry night owls, Beauty in The Pot is currently offering a 20 per cent discount on food ingredients daily after 10.30pm.

Parents who are always on the lookout for kid-friendly dining venues will be happy to note that every Beauty in The Pot outlet currently has a specially customised play area for kiddos to run free so that Mum and Dad can eat in peace.

PHOTO: Beauty in the Pot

Staff at all outlets are also trained in balloon sculpting and will be able to entertain your young ones. At KINEX, there's even an outdoor playground with a larger space for children to have fun.

Beauty in The Pot currently has a total of six outlets in:

Jewel Changi Airport #B2-224 (Daily 11.30am to 6am)

KINEX #03-38 (Daily 11.30am to 3am)

The Centrepoint #05-16 (Daily 11.30am to 6am)

The Star Vista #02-24 (Daily 11.30am - 3pm; 6.00pm - 3am)

VivoCity #03-08A (Daily 11.30am to 3am)

Westgate #03-10 (Daily 11.30am to 3am)

99-CENT PIZZA HUT PASTA OR BAKED RICE

PHOTO: Pizza Hut

Here's your last chance to enjoy a great discount on Pizza Hut's pasta or baked rice (usual price from $10.50 to $13.50), when you make your next delivery order.

The $0.99 pasta or baked rice will be available till this Thursday (Oct 24), for orders made via the website or app with a minimum $15 spent (the standard $4 delivery fee will still apply).

This is limited to one redemption per transaction and is not valid with other promo codes or discounts.

15% OFF SUSHI FOR YISHUN RESIDENTS

What with Yishun's bad rep, here's one bright spark at least for residents in the neighbourhood — sushi discounts every Monday at Northpoint's One Sushi.

The Japanese eatery is offering Yishun residents 15 per cent off their meal every Monday for the month of October. The discount is valid on top of their current $1 per plate promotion.

Diners will have to show the address stated at the back of their identification card in order to claim the discount.

Where: 3 Northpoint Drive, Yishun Town Square #01-04, 760925

1-FOR-1 SALMON SASHIMI

Sakae Sushi is having one-for-one on their salmon sashimi this week from Monday to Friday (Oct 21 to 25).

Simply follow @sakaegrpsg and flash this Instagram post to redeem. Terms and conditions apply.

Where: All outlets

$9.90 BUFFET LUNCH AT GOROGORO STEAMBOAT

OPENING PROMO (The Centrepoint): 21-26 Oct '19 (Min. 3 paying pax to dine. Other T&C apply) Mon-Fri Lunch: $9.9++ (UP:... Posted by GoroGoro Steamboat & Korean Buffet on Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Korean steamboat and buffet chain GoroGoro has opened a new outlet at The Centrepoint. To celebrate, it has launched a promotion for lunch and dinner from Monday to Saturday (Oct 21 to 26).

Weekday lunches are at $9.90 (U.P.: $16.90) and weekend lunches at $18.90 (U.P.: $26.90) before taxes. Dinner buffets will also be about $6 off the usual prices.

To enjoy the deal, there must be a minimum of three paying diners, and all guests must like and share GoroGoro's post above. Other terms and conditions apply.

Reservations can be made here.

Where: GoroGoro Steamboat & Korean buffet, 176 Orchard Rd, #03-43 The Centrepoint, Singapore 238843

