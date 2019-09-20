Supper spots in central Singapore that's not atas, costs less than $12 and is open till 3am

There are two types of people who can be found roaming the streets of central Singapore like hungry zombies at wee hours of the morning — clubbers and the midnight movie-goers.

No matter which group you fall under, if you find yourself hit with hunger pangs, you'll be happy to know supper options are aplenty. 

We scaled down the options to food that cost less than $12 so you can save some moolah to take a cab home, and the eateries will have to be opened till at least 3am.

As with our previous supper listicles in the East and West, we'll be leaving out frequently-visited and popular joints. 

YAN KEE NOODLE HOUSE

Previously located at BK Eating House, the go-to supper haunt for dry mee sua ($4) has shifted just across the street.

For just $4, the bowl is brimming with bak chor (minced meat), pork slices, meatballs and braised mushrooms. Just the kind of grub to soak up the alcohol after a drinking sesh at the nearby watering holes. 

Where: 9 Circular Rd, Singapore 049365
Opening hours: 24 hours

AROY DEE THAI KITCHEN

Any time is a good time for Thai food. If you want that shiok, tangy spicy burn from Thai food, look no further than Aroy Dee Thai Kitchen. 

It has two outlets to satisfy your cravings at wee hours in the morning, with the Middle Road's branch opening till 6am for the insomniacs. 

Get the fried omelette with ground pork ($7) to share, and enjoy it with a plate of pineapple fried rice or garlic pork with rice priced at $6.50 each.    

Where: 

  • 262 Middle Rd, Singapore 188989
    Opening hours: Monday to Friday 11.30am to 6am; Saturday to Sunday 12pm to 6am

  • 1 Lorong Telok, Singapore 049014
    Opening hours: Monday to Thursday 11.30am to 1am; Friday 11.30am to 3am; Saturday 5pm to 3am. Sundays and public holidays closed.

THE RAMEN HOUSE

It isn't easy to find Japanese restaurants that open till late, so you may want to add The Ramen House to your list of supper places to go to when you have the sudden craving for ramen and sushi.

The ramen bowls here are reasonably priced, starting from $11. If you're a fan of spice, challenge yourself with the 'volcano' ramen with three spicy levels to choose from.

The volcano ramen received mixed reviews among those who have tried it — some said it wasn't spicy at all even at level three, while others liked that the chilli did not overpower the taste of the broth.

Where: 6 Short St, Singapore 188213
Opening hours: Monday to Friday 5pm - 6am; Saturday to Sunday 12pm - 6am

THE RAMEN STALL

The Ramen Stall is the sister store to The Ramen House. You'll find the same dishes being served here, the difference being that The Ramen Stall is halal-certified.

 

The ramen bowls here are priced similarly from $11. If you've already tried The Ramen House's volcano ramen, skip it and try the beef or mushroom ramen instead.

Where: 787 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 198755
Opening hours: Monday - Friday 5pm to 5am, Saturday to Sunday 12pm to 5am

ROCHOR ORIGINAL BEANCURD

Rochor Original Beancurd is a late-night dessert place packed with students and hungry night owls, so be prepared to wait in line for about 10 minutes to get a table if you're dining in.

Supper!!! The youtiao is sooooo goooood!!

The traditional beancurd is served here instead of the pudding version, and it goes for $1.20 a bowl.

Beancurd is not complete without some fried dough fritters, which can be added on for an additional $1.  

Where: 2 Short Street, Singapore 188211
Opening hours: Monday to Thursday 11am to 1am; Friday 11am to 3am; Saturday 12pm to 3pm; Sunday 12pm to 1am

THE DIM SUM PLACE

Whenever someone mentions dim sum for supper, Swee Choon automatically pops into mind. But it's not the only dim sum place you can go to have your fix, especially when the queue gets insanely long and you want another option.

Located near Bugis, The Dim Sum Place is halal-certified and offers a wide variety of dishes.  

Be sure to order the crispy baked buns with roast duck filling, and try the deep-fried siew mai ($5.90) topped with mayonnaise sauce and fish roe, which is pretty interesting. 

Where: 791 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 198759
Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday 11am to 2.30pm, 5.30pm to 11pm; Friday to Saturday 11am to 2.30pm, 5.50pm to 5am

NANA ORIGINAL THAI FOOD (GOLDEN MILE COMPLEX)

Golden Mile Complex, also known as the 'mini Thailand' of Singapore has a slew of Thai eateries to choose from, and Nana Original Thai Food is one store that opens 24 hours.

A simple basil chicken rice ($6) that comes with a fried egg is good enough to satisfy me. The tom yum goong ($12 comes served in a claypot and is good for sharing too.

Where: 5001 Beach Rd, #01-51/52/66A, Singapore 199588
Opening hours: 24 hours

JOHORE BAHRU YE ZHI MEI HANDMADE BAO

If a big, juicy bao is your definition of a good supper food, then Johore Bahru Ye Zhi Mei's Super Big Bao ($3.20) won't disappoint.

Johore Ye Zhi Mei Homemade Pau 新山葉子楣手工包點 For Glorious Handmade Pau (💵S$3.20) which pays homage to Hong Kong actress Amy Yip (Known for her Bomastic & Humongous Buns) 🏵 • ACAMASEATS & GTK💮: Oh my sweet lord, it's Big, Juicy & full of Feelings : Pork, Chicken, Hardboiled Egg, Mushrooms & Chinese Sausage. Yes stuck in between the Pau is a Chinese Sausage, amidst the Huge Pau with juices flowing/squirting uncontrollably. 🤤 . There a numerous places offering Amy Yip's Baos/Paus whatever you wanna call it, many renditions but this place serves the Best. It's practically a meal & where can you find Amy Yip's Buns at 💵S$3.20. 🔖 . . . #fooddiary #foreverhungry #foodiegram #sgfoodie #foodiesg #foodsg #burpproved #burpplesg #burppletastemaker #TheNewHealthy #huffposttaste #f52grams #8dayseat #STFoodTrending #ChopeSG #新山葉子楣手工包點 #amyyip #bao #pau #dimsum #bigbuns

Bigger than the size of my palm, the bao is stuffed with half an egg, Chinese sausage, and a generous amount of chicken and pork filling.

There are other dim sum dishes that you'll want to reserve some stomach space for, so I suggest sharing this giant bun with your dining partner.

Where: 208 Jln Besar, Singapore 208894 
Opening hours: 24 hours

SCISSORS CUT CURRY RICE

Scissors Cut Curry Rice is possibly the most sinful food to have for supper, but we love our food as much as the next person and nobody's going to stop us from loading up on the calories. 

Depending on the ingredients you order, the plate of rice will cost from $4 to about $6 or more if you choose the high-SES ingredients.

There is no substitute for good food😋

No matter the amount of ingredients you choose to stack on top of your plate of rice, it'll all be drenched in a generous amount of curry and braised sauce.

Where: 229 Jln Besar, Singapore 208905
Opening hours: 11am - 3.30am 

YONG KEE SEAFOOD RESTAURANT

How many times have your mum told you not to eat chao ta (burnt) food? She's not wrong, it's bad for you.  

But you may want to turn a deaf ear on that advice just for the Chao Ta Bee Hoon ($6) at Yong Kee Seafood Restaurant.

The Chao Ta Bee Hoon is its signature dish and the charred surface is highly addictive and flavourful. It's crispy on top but isn't dry and is flavoured with lard that is interspersed between the strands of vermicelli. 

Where: 43 Jln Besar, Singapore 208804
Opening hours: 6pm - 3am

AUTHENTIC MUN CHEE KEE KING OF PIG'S ORGAN SOUP

While the store is known for its pig organ soup ($4), you can't do without a bowl of braised pork rice ($2) to go with it.

If you're a fan of offal, the braised pig intestines is a good addition to your meal. 

It's a comforting supper dish that will warm you from the inside out, so slurp up because the soup is refillable for free here.

Where: 207 Jln Besar, Singapore 208893
Opening hours: 10am - 5am 

CHENG MUN CHEE KEE PIG ORGAN SOUP 

If you're wondering what's the difference between this Cheng Mun Chee Kee and the Authentic Mun Chee Kee listed above, Authentic Mun Chee Kee claims to have the OG recipe from the original owner. 

The difference is also in the soup. Cheng Mun Chee Kee's is slightly cloudier and stronger in taste, and comes in two sizes, small ($4.20) and large ($6.20).

You won't be able to get a bowl of braised pork rice here, though. Instead, its salted fish ($3) seems to be popular amongst its regulars.

Where: 24 Foch Rd, Singapore 209263
Opening hours: Monday closed; Tuesday to Saturday 9am to 5am; Sunday 9am to 4.30am

Know of more supper places to recommend? Let us know!

